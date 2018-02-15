World Cup Trophy Tour will be crucial for Kenya's sport

By Robert Nyanja Thursday, February 15th 2018 at 11:43
Historic World Cup Trophy [Photo: Courtesy]

FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola is an opportunity for fans all over the world to see live the original Trophy.

This season’s tour is the fourth time the FIFA World Cup Trophy is going around the world.

The trophy is expected to land for the third time ever at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Kenya on February 26, 2018 for a two-day tour. The trophy will be taken to State House to be welcomed by President Uhuru Kenyatta after landing.

President Kenyatta admires the Trophy after receiving it in 2014 [Photo: Courtesy]
The trophy toured Kenya for the second time in 2014  [ Photo: Courtesy]

On February 27, the Iconic Trophy will then be paraded for public viewing at the Kenyatta International Convention Center (KICC) in Nairobi. Coca-Cola are inviting all football fans living in Kenya to prepare and turn out in large numbers on this day to come and see the Trophy that will be awarded to the winner of the World Cup tournament on July in Russia. This is an opportunity that only comes once after every four years.

It will be the third time the trophy will tour Kenya [Photo: Courtesy]

Only ten countries in Africa will have the rare chance to see the Trophy. According to Coca-Cola Senior Brand manager Rodney Nzioka, Kenya was chosen due to the country’s undying love for the game.

Most football fans across the country will wake up early in the morning with joy on that day to rush to Nairobi town with the hope of getting in contact with the Trophy but since the Trophy will be guarded heavily in a well-covered podium, fans will only be allowed to view and take photographs without touching it. Since there is no any former World Cup winner in Kenya, only the President will be allowed to touch it.

Morocco, Nigeria, Egypt, Senegal and Tunisia are the only teams that will represent Africa in Russia. Kenya failed to qualify after they lost to Cape Verde at the pre-qualifiers stage three years ago.

The Trophy Tour kicked off in September 2017 in Russia visiting 25 cities making it the longest host country tour in history.

WORLD CUP TROPHY TOUR KENYA RUSSIA WORLD CUP TROPHY
Next Story
Mombasa County to unveil 'ultra modern' Bomu Stadium
RELATED STORIES
Barcelona asked to stop playing Messi
Kenyans eye Dubai, South Africa trophies: 50 qualify for international meets
Kenya seek race return: World Rally Championship Safari project to be officially launched soon
LATEST STORIES
Mombasa County to unveil 'ultra modern' Bomu Stadium

The renovation of Bomu Stadium in Changamwe Mombasa County is nearing its completion and the facility could be set for grand opening on Saturday.

Neymar explodes in PSG dressing room moments after Real Madrid shocker

PSG striker Neymar Jr reportedly turned his guns on his teammates just moments after they fell dramatically to Real madrid in a 3-1 defeat at Bernabea

PHOTOS: Reds thrive in third kit as Liverpool run riot in Porto

Liverpool’s ruthless form in their third kit continued in Wednesday’s 5-0 Champions League win at Porto

Wenger slams UEFA as star player misses Europa League clash

Arsene Wenger has angrily criticized the UEFA rule barring players from representing different clubs in the European tournament in the same season.

Ronaldo double helps Real Madrid win 3-1 over PSG

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as Real Madrid came from behind to beat Paris St Germain 3-1 on Wednesday

Inter Milan striker eager to force a move to Manchester United in summer

Mauro Icardi's representatives are trying to force a move to Manchester United, according to reports.

More Stories
World Cup Trophy Tour important for Kenya's soccer growth

FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola is an opportunity for fans all over the world to see live the original Trophy.

Safari rally WRC status project takes shape

Safari rally WRC status project takes shape

Simader poised to make history

Simader poised to make history

Onyango pockets January SJAK prize

Onyango pockets January SJAK prize

Why Echesa was cleared as Sports CS

Why Echesa was cleared for Sports CS docket

Ahmed crowned league’s most valuable player

Ahmed crowned league’s most valuable player

Barcelona asked to stop playing Messi

Barcelona has been asked to stop playing Lionel Messi

Pochettino open to work with retired 26 year old former Spurs midfielder

Mauricio Pochettino has opened the door for Ryan Mason return to Tottenham in a coaching role.

Girlfriend narrates British footballer’s tragic death

Louise Rooney has shared the harrowing last few moments of former Queen of the South footballer Chris Mitchell's life for the first time since his dea

How Mohammed Salah inspires young boys of Egypt

Salah, who comes from their village, has been one of the sensations of the Premier League since joining Liverpool - his goal in the victory.

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Could Real Madrid lure PSG's Neymar to the Bernabeu?

    Mon 12th Feb 2018

  • Alexis Sanchez reveals why Chelsea made Lionel Messi cry

    Mon 12th Feb 2018

  • Wenger admits Aubameyang signing may have affected Lacazette’s confidence

    Mon 12th Feb 2018

  • Bayern Munich will offer fans an experience to watch the game from an executive hotel suite

    Mon 12th Feb 2018

  • Gor in perfect control: Kenyan clubs post mixed results after first leg as AFC Leopards stare at an imminent early exit from Confed Cup

    Tue 13th Feb 2018

  • Lacazette out for six weeks

    Tue 13th Feb 2018

  • Hope as Kenya’s referee shortlisted for 2018 Fifa world cup in Russia

    Tue 13th Feb 2018

  • Champions League clash: KTN Home Channel will broadcast LIVE Porto v Liverpool match

    Wed 14th Feb 2018

  • Club Games: Kenya will not send a karate team

    Wed 14th Feb 2018

  • Champions League: Ruthless City finish off Basel in 23 minutes

    Wed 14th Feb 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Telkom women hockey team goalkeeper Cynthia Akinyi bags SJAK player of the month for January
    Nominee for Sport's CS Rashid Echesa's full plate as he gets cleared by parliament
    Mlinda lango wa timu ya mpira ya magongo Cynthia Akinyi atuzwa mwanamichezo bora wa mwezi wa Januari
    Timu ya Shags FC yazinduliwa kukuza talanta katika kaunti ya Kisii: Zilizala Viwanjani