World Cup Trophy Tour will be crucial for Kenya's sport

349

Historic World Cup Trophy [Photo: Courtesy]

FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola is an opportunity for fans all over the world to see live the original Trophy.

This season’s tour is the fourth time the FIFA World Cup Trophy is going around the world.

The trophy is expected to land for the third time ever at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Kenya on February 26, 2018 for a two-day tour. The trophy will be taken to State House to be welcomed by President Uhuru Kenyatta after landing. President Kenyatta admires the Trophy after receiving it in 2014 [Photo: Courtesy] The trophy toured Kenya for the second time in 2014 [ Photo: Courtesy]

On February 27, the Iconic Trophy will then be paraded for public viewing at the Kenyatta International Convention Center (KICC) in Nairobi. Coca-Cola are inviting all football fans living in Kenya to prepare and turn out in large numbers on this day to come and see the Trophy that will be awarded to the winner of the World Cup tournament on July in Russia. This is an opportunity that only comes once after every four years. It will be the third time the trophy will tour Kenya [Photo: Courtesy]

Only ten countries in Africa will have the rare chance to see the Trophy. According to Coca-Cola Senior Brand manager Rodney Nzioka, Kenya was chosen due to the country’s undying love for the game.

Most football fans across the country will wake up early in the morning with joy on that day to rush to Nairobi town with the hope of getting in contact with the Trophy but since the Trophy will be guarded heavily in a well-covered podium, fans will only be allowed to view and take photographs without touching it. Since there is no any former World Cup winner in Kenya, only the President will be allowed to touch it.

ALSO READ: Barcelona asked to stop playing Messi

Morocco, Nigeria, Egypt, Senegal and Tunisia are the only teams that will represent Africa in Russia. Kenya failed to qualify after they lost to Cape Verde at the pre-qualifiers stage three years ago.

The Trophy Tour kicked off in September 2017 in Russia visiting 25 cities making it the longest host country tour in history.