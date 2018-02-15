Bomu Stadium to be opened as Mombasa eyes hosting league matches

By Japheth Ogila Thursday, February 15th 2018 at 11:15
Workers putting final touches in Bomu Stadium [Photo: Courtesy]

The renovation of Bomu Stadium in Changamwe Mombasa County is nearing its completion and the facility could be set for grand opening on Saturday, February 17. A statement from the county’s ministry desk indicate that the 3000-seater Stadium is to be completed at the end of the week, after lengthy period of putting its structures together.

According to the County Chief Executive Officer who is in charge of Sports, Youth and Gender affairs, Babu Rajab, Kenyan and Tanzanian internationals will grace the pitch on its opening with a friendly match.

 “Following an inspection visit by the Mombasa County we wish to assure the soccer fraternity that the upgrading of the Bomu Stadium will be completed this Saturday. I am happy with the ongoing progress of the complex and the contractor is working round the clock with the carpet layout almost finished," he said.

The program may have affected the National Super League fixture as the match pitting Modern Coast Rangers against KCB has been moved to another locatoion.

Bomu Stadium meets the recommended minimum thresholds required for a facility to hold local and international matches.

Mombasa County Governor Hassan Joho last year tweeted about his plans on the revocation and the kinds of design and materials he would use.

Governor Joho tweeted:

“The Bomu Stadium in Changamwe Sub-County is taking shape. The stadium will have an official FIFA standard 11-A-side Astro Turf pitch.”

BOMU STADIUM MOMBASA COUNTY COMPLETE HASSAN JOHO
