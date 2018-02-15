Ronaldo double helps Real Madrid win 3-1 over PSG

By Reuters Thursday, February 15th 2018 at 09:39
Ronaldo score a brace to help Real Madrid win [Photo: Courtesy]

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as Real Madrid came from behind to beat Paris St Germain 3-1 on Wednesday, with the holders roaring back to life in the Champions League last-16 first leg tie after a dismal domestic campaign.

Ronaldo converted a penalty to level the scores [Photo: Courtesy]

Adrien Rabiot smashed runaway Ligue 1 leaders PSG ahead in the 33rd minute but Ronaldo levelled from the penalty spot on the stroke of halftime, scoring his 100th Champions League goal for Real to set up a pulsating second half.

Ronaldo scored the second goal to give Real the lead [Photo: Courtesy]
Neymar did not have the best nightsin clash against Real Madrid [Photo: Courtesy]
PSG players celebrating after Rabiot scored the first goal [Photo: Courtesy]

Ronaldo put Real in front in the 83rd minute with a scrappy strike from close range, following a cross by Marco Asensio, who made an impressive cameo appearance off the bench.

Brazilian left back Marcelo further stretched the lead in the 86th, giving PSG a tough task in the second leg at the Parc des Princes on March 6.

Marcelo scored the third goal for Real Madrid [Photo: Courtesy]
Marcelo celebrates with his boss Zidane [Photo: Courtesy]

The tie pitted 12-times European champions Real against the Qatar-backed Parisians who have never gone beyond the quarter-finals in the competition but boasted an attacking trio that cost over 460 million euros (408.67 million pounds) to assemble in transfer fees alone. The two squads’ combined cost exceeded 1.2 billion euros.

“This is a very important victory, these Champions League games are nights you always want to remember, and we showed exactly how you need to play,” Real captain Sergio Ramos told reporters.

“We showed lots of personality and proved that despite all the speculation about us you can never presume Madrid are dead.”

Embattled Real coach Zinedine Zidane has faced serious questions this season with his side falling 17 points behind Liga leaders Barcelona.

He played a master stroke, however, in reverting to almost the same lineup that outclassed Juventus to win last year’s final, leaving Gareth Bale out for Isco.

Bale was used as a substitute in the clash [Photo: Courtesy]

Real had more of the ball and created the first clear chance when Ronaldo fired a shot against the face of PSG goalkeeper Alphonse Areola.

The French side opened the scoring when Kylian Mbappe flew past two players to play a low pass towards Neymar in the box, but Nacho’s attempted clearance sent it towards Rabiot, who buried it straight into the middle of the net.

Ronaldo fizzed a shot over the bar at the other end but made no mistake when Giovani Lo Celso was penalized for tugging Toni Kroos’s shirt in the area.

PSG were denied a penalty when a shot from Rabiot appeared to strike Madrid captain Sergio Ramos on the arm, while Mbappe spurned their best chance of the second half when he fired straight at Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas.

PSG coach Unai Emery turned his fire on Italian referee Gianluca Rocchi after the defeat but said his side could still turn the tie around back in the French capital.

“I think our team played a great game, but we got a bad result. We played with a lot of character,” he said.

CRISTIANO RONALDO REAL MADRID PSG UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
Next Story
Inter Milan striker eager to force a move to Manchester United in summer
RELATED STORIES
No love lost as global stars including Ronaldo and Neymar clash on Valentine’s Day
PREVIEW: Juventus suffer massive injury setback ahead of Tottenham clash
Could Real Madrid lure PSG's Neymar to the Bernabeu?
LATEST STORIES
Mombasa County to unveil 'ultra modern' Bomu Stadium

The renovation of Bomu Stadium in Changamwe Mombasa County is nearing its completion and the facility could be set for grand opening on Saturday.

Neymar explodes in PSG dressing room moments after Real Madrid shocker

PSG striker Neymar Jr reportedly turned his guns on his teammates just moments after they fell dramatically to Real madrid in a 3-1 defeat at Bernabea

PHOTOS: Reds thrive in third kit as Liverpool run riot in Porto

Liverpool’s ruthless form in their third kit continued in Wednesday’s 5-0 Champions League win at Porto

Wenger slams UEFA as star player misses Europa League clash

Arsene Wenger has angrily criticized the UEFA rule barring players from representing different clubs in the European tournament in the same season.

Ronaldo double helps Real Madrid win 3-1 over PSG

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as Real Madrid came from behind to beat Paris St Germain 3-1 on Wednesday

Inter Milan striker eager to force a move to Manchester United in summer

Mauro Icardi's representatives are trying to force a move to Manchester United, according to reports.

More Stories
Mombasa County to unveil 'ultra modern' Bomu Stadium

The renovation of Bomu Stadium in Changamwe Mombasa County is nearing its completion and the facility could be set for grand opening on Saturday.

PHOTOS: Reds thrive in third kit as Liverpool run riot in Porto

Liverpool’s ruthless form in their third kit continued in Wednesday’s 5-0 Champions League win at Porto

Wenger slams UEFA as star player misses Europa League clash

Arsene Wenger has angrily criticized the UEFA rule barring players from representing different clubs in the European tournament in the same season.

Ronaldo double helps Real Madrid win 3-1 over PSG

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as Real Madrid came from behind to beat Paris St Germain 3-1 on Wednesday

Mathare United continue to impress

Mathare United continue to impress

Will Gor survive in the Zoo?

Will Gor survive in the Zoo?

Gaspo FC signs up eight new players

Gaspo FC signs up eight new players

Liverpool team vs Porto revealed ahead of Champions League clash

Liverpool team vs Porto revealed ahead of Champions League clash

Here is the big Champions League match KTN Home Channel will be broadcasting tonight

Here is the big Champions League match KTN Home Channel will be broadcasting tonight

Manchester United star ‘facing two-year prison sentence’

Manchester United star ‘facing two-year prison sentence’

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Could Real Madrid lure PSG's Neymar to the Bernabeu?

    Mon 12th Feb 2018

  • Alexis Sanchez reveals why Chelsea made Lionel Messi cry

    Mon 12th Feb 2018

  • Wenger admits Aubameyang signing may have affected Lacazette’s confidence

    Mon 12th Feb 2018

  • Bayern Munich will offer fans an experience to watch the game from an executive hotel suite

    Mon 12th Feb 2018

  • Gor in perfect control: Kenyan clubs post mixed results after first leg as AFC Leopards stare at an imminent early exit from Confed Cup

    Tue 13th Feb 2018

  • Lacazette out for six weeks

    Tue 13th Feb 2018

  • Hope as Kenya’s referee shortlisted for 2018 Fifa world cup in Russia

    Tue 13th Feb 2018

  • Champions League clash: KTN Home Channel will broadcast LIVE Porto v Liverpool match

    Wed 14th Feb 2018

  • Club Games: Kenya will not send a karate team

    Wed 14th Feb 2018

  • Champions League: Ruthless City finish off Basel in 23 minutes

    Wed 14th Feb 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Telkom women hockey team goalkeeper Cynthia Akinyi bags SJAK player of the month for January
    Nominee for Sport's CS Rashid Echesa's full plate as he gets cleared by parliament
    Mlinda lango wa timu ya mpira ya magongo Cynthia Akinyi atuzwa mwanamichezo bora wa mwezi wa Januari
    Timu ya Shags FC yazinduliwa kukuza talanta katika kaunti ya Kisii: Zilizala Viwanjani