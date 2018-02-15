Will Gor survive in the Zoo?

By Rodgers Eshitemi Thursday, February 15th 2018 at 00:08
Zoo Kericho forward Bernard Wanguche has warned Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia to be ready for a tough match when the two sides clash in today's (4pm) mid-week encounter at Green Stadium, Kericho.

Both teams are coming off quite different results from their respective matches. While the 16-time league champions remain unbeaten in all competitions this season, including last weekend's 2-0 first leg Caf Champions League preliminary round victory over Leones Vegetarianos of Equatorial Guinea, the Sammy Okoth's side has been left reeling after a bad start to the campaign following a 4-2 humiliation at the hands of Ulinzi Stars.

Last season, K'Ogalo laboured to beat Zoo 1-0 in their first leg fixture in Kisumu before settling to a 1-1 draw in the return match. The Kericho side has obviously not been an easy target.

Although Gor boasts quality players and are already being considered as title favourites, the Kipchimchim Boys High School Mathematics and Chemistry teacher insisted they are not afraid to face Dylan Kerr's men.

"It has always been a closely contested match every time we play them (Gor Mahia) and I think today's game will not be an exception," Wanguche told The Standard Sports.

"We respect Gor Mahia, but we are not afraid of them... and in football, anything is possible. We know their capabilities. It's no doubt they have quality players and everything favours them, but for us this is a chance to bounce back and redeem ourselves after the Ulinzi lose.

"We are ready psychologically and in a right state of mind. We are ready to give 100 per cent in this tie. It will not be a walk in the park for both teams. But we just need to remain focused, play our game and see what happens after the 90 minutes," he added.

Despite Gor Mahia's imperious form, captain Harun Shakava said they could not afford to underrate their hosts.

"We have played Zoo twice and we know how stubborn and tricky they can be. Remember, they also lost their opening match. So, we expect a very tough match tomorrow (Thursday)," said Shakava.

    Timu ya Shags FC yazinduliwa kukuza talanta katika kaunti ya Kisii: Zilizala Viwanjani