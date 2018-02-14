Huge blow for Arsenal as star striker gets injured

By Mirror Wednesday, February 14th 2018 at 17:30
[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Arsene Wenger has seen his Europa League plans take a blow after losing Alexandre Lacazette for up to six weeks.

Lacazette underwent knee surgery on Tuesday morning to solve what was an ongoing issue and even though the operation was described as a success it comes as a serious setback for Arsenal.

Even though Lacazette had lost his place to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, the France striker would have started in the Europa League with the new signing cup-tied.

It would have also allowed Lacazette some much needed game time in Europe to help get the £52m striker’s confidence up after a disappointing start to his Arsenal career.

Wenger said: "He will be out for five weeks. It's a massive blow for us."

Arsenal sold Olivier Giroud, Theo Walcott and Alexis Sanchez in January and, despite the £56m arrival of record signing Aubemeyang, they are left with few options in attack in the Europa League.

It could leave Danny Welbeck set to lead the attack at Ostersunds on Thursday in what has become an even more important game for Wenger and his future.

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Wenger will take an otherwise full strength squad to Sweden and, having originally viewed the competition as a “high risk” strategy, it may now be the most realistic passport back into the Champions League.

The Arsenal manager’s position is coming under increasing scrutiny and knows another season out of the Champions League would be very damaging for the club’s long term prospects.

Wenger’s current contract expires in 2019 but there is a growing feeling that if Arsenal’s season does end badly then that could come under review this summer.

There is nothing set in stone in terms of Wenger leaving because Arsenal could yet turn things around and finish in the top four, win the Carabao Cup and also progress in the Europa League.

But Wenger himself knows that they finish well off the pace and go into a second year without Champions League football then it could give the club a serious decision to make.

Arsenal have a good run of fixtures after the Carabao Cup final and then facing Manchester City four days later in the Premier League as their next seven games look winnable and could put them back in contention for the top four.

But as they are now eight points off Chelsea in fourth place, the Europa League is likely to take on greater importance and Arsenal’s players believe it will take on more priority if they can get past Ostersunds.

It is a strong line-up this year with Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Napoli and AC Milan but the winners go into the Champions League and getting back into Europe’s top competition would surely safeguard Wenger’s future.

The club have backed him heavily in the transfer market and remain fully committed to Wenger after signing Henrik Mkhitaryan and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang while they would look to strengthen the keeper, centre half and holding midfield positions this summer.

But they may yet have to look around for a new manager and the club’s new structure with head of recruitment Sven Mislintat having a big say will leave them in a position to go for big names.

Germany boss Joachim Low has been linked despite having a contract until 2020 because of the German connection while Monaco boss Leonardo Jardim has also gained admiring glances for his style of football and management.

ARSENE WENGER EUROPA LEAGUE ALEXANDRE LACAZETTE
Next Story
Barcelona asked to stop playing Messi
RELATED STORIES
Lacazette out for six weeks
Wenger admits Aubameyang signing may have affected Lacazette’s confidence
Top-four finish still priority for Wenger
LATEST STORIES
Here is the big Champions League match KTN Home Channel will be broadcasting tonight

Here is the big Champions League match KTN Home Channel will be broadcasting tonight

Manchester United star ‘facing two-year prison sentence’

Manchester United star ‘facing two-year prison sentence’

Huge blow for Arsenal as star striker gets injured

Arsenal handed injury blow as star striker is ruled out for six weeks

Christian Eriksen reveals how Arsenal keeper Petr Cech inspired his spectacular free-kick in Champions League

Christian Eriksen has revealed how Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech inspired his sensational free-kick in Tottenham's draw with Juventus on Tuesday night

Top Kenyan athletes pulls out of Commonwealth Games

Top and experienced Kenyan athletes pulls out of Commonwealth Games

Football body bans fans for painfully mocking Chapecoense plane crash

South American football confederation (Conmebol) made the ruling Tuesday after Nacional fans sang songs and made gestures at Chapecoense's stadium

More Stories
Here is the big Champions League match KTN Home Channel will be broadcasting tonight

Here is the big Champions League match KTN Home Channel will be broadcasting tonight

Manchester United star ‘facing two-year prison sentence’

Manchester United star ‘facing two-year prison sentence’

Huge blow for Arsenal as star striker gets injured

Arsenal handed injury blow as star striker is ruled out for six weeks

Philippe Coutinho to change his citizenship before World Cup

Philippe Coutinho is planning to acquire a European citizenship just before the World Cup kick-off.

No love lost as global stars including Ronaldo and Neymar clash on Valentine’s Day

Real Madrid's clash with PSG is one of the most awaited matches in this season's calendar.

Champions League: Tottenham battle back to earn 2-2 draw at Juve

Tottenham Hotspur recovered from conceding twice in the opening nine minutes to secure a 2-2 draw away to Juventus in the first leg of their Champions

Champions League: Ruthless City finish off Basel in 23 minutes

Manchester City effectively killed off their Champions League tie against FC Basel after 23 minutes on Tuesday, flattening the Swiss champions with th

Club Games: Kenya will not send a karate team

The Kenya Karate Federation will not field a team for the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia, set for April 4-15.

Champions League clash: KTN Home Channel will broadcast LIVE Porto v Liverpool match

The game begins at 10.45pm on Wednesday, that's Valentine's Day

Hope as Kenya’s referee shortlisted for 2018 Fifa world cup in Russia

Aden Range Marwa has again been shortlisted among the match officials who will be on duty to officiate the 2018 FIFA World cup in Russia.

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • We would have needed 10 hours to score, says Mourinho

    Sun 11th Feb 2018

  • Liverpool canter to 2-0 victory at Southampton

    Sun 11th Feb 2018

  • Balotelli 'booked for racist abuse complaint'

    Mon 12th Feb 2018

  • Franck Ribery reveals secret behind scar on his face

    Mon 12th Feb 2018

  • KPL: Mathare lick Nzoia Sugar as Tusker, Posta draw

    Mon 12th Feb 2018

  • AFC Leopards limp on: Hosts Ingwe rue missed chances in first leg fixture

    Mon 12th Feb 2018

  • Could Real Madrid lure PSG's Neymar to the Bernabeu?

    Mon 12th Feb 2018

  • Alexis Sanchez reveals why Chelsea made Lionel Messi cry

    Mon 12th Feb 2018

  • Wenger admits Aubameyang signing may have affected Lacazette’s confidence

    Mon 12th Feb 2018

  • Bayern Munich will offer fans an experience to watch the game from an executive hotel suite

    Mon 12th Feb 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Mlinda lango wa timu ya mpira ya magongo Cynthia Akinyi atuzwa mwanamichezo bora wa mwezi wa Januari
    Timu ya Shags FC yazinduliwa kukuza talanta katika kaunti ya Kisii: Zilizala Viwanjani
    Mlinda lango wa timu ya Telkom-Cynthia Akinyi atunukiwa: Zilizala Viwanjani
    Timu ya Shags FC yazinduliwa kusaidia vijana kutoka mpaka wa Kisii na Homabay: Zilizala Viwanjani