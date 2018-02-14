Christian Eriksen reveals how Arsenal keeper Petr Cech inspired his spectacular free-kick in Champions League

By Mirror Wednesday, February 14th 2018 at 13:58
Cristian Eriksen takes a free-kick against Juventus at UCL round 16 [Photo: Courtesy]

Christian Eriksen has revealed how Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech inspired his sensational free-kick in Tottenham's draw with Juventus on Tuesday night.

The midfielder put in a man of the match performance against the Serie A giants in the Champions League, as Spurs battled back to get something from the game.

The Old Lady came out the blocks at a rapid pace, and were two goals ahead of their Premier League opposition in just nine minutes.

Gonzalo Higuain becoming just is the third footballer in Champions League history to score a brace before 10 minutes had been played.

But Tottenham battled back through their talisman Harry Kane, who reduced the deficit before Spurs were awarded a free-kick at the edge of the area.

Eriksen was tasked with finding the back of the net against one of the world's best shot-stoppers in Gianluigi Buffon, but managed it in spectacular fashion.

Discussing his set-piece after the game, the Dane revealed how Gunners keeper Cech was the unlikely inspiration behind his strike.

"I had one at the weekend against Cech where I should have gone the keeper's side and he read it. Luckily today he went opposite," explained Eriksen.

"But I had a feeling, and I saw the wall move, and I think I saw him take a step as well Buffon, and luckily I changed my mind and went for the other corner and it went in."

