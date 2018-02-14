Nacional fans banned for mocking Chapecoense plane crash

By AFP Wednesday, February 14th 2018 at 10:53
Plane crash site where Brazilian team Chapecoense lost a group of players [Photo: Courtesy]

Nacional de Montevideo have received a three-match no-fan ban after some of their supporters mocked Chapecoense over the plane crash that wiped out most of the Brazilian club's squad in 2016.

The South American football confederation (Conmebol) made the ruling Tuesday after Nacional fans sang songs and made gestures at Chapecoense's stadium during a Copa Libertadores game on January 31.

The Brazilian club asked Conmebol to throw Nacional out of the competition, but the confederation instead banned the Uruguayan club's fans from their next three games in the competition and fined the club $80,000 dollars (65,000 euros).

The plane carrying the Chapecoense team to a Copa Suamericana semi-final crashed into a mountain in Medellin, Colombia, killing 71 people including most of the team in November 2016.

 

