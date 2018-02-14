Ronaldo wants team mate dropped for PSG clash

By Robert Nyanja Wednesday, February 14th 2018 at 10:01
Ronaldo wants to progress in the European competition [Photo: Courtesy]

Real Madrid are set to play against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League last 16 tie, first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu this evening.

Real Madrid superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly asked his boss Zinedine Zidane to drop one of his team mates for his poor form as the Los Blancos are desperate to advance to the next stage in European competition.

The Spanish giants currently sit at fourth in the La Liga table behind League leaders Barcelona by 17 points.

La Liga champions' only chance to win a silverware is in the Champions League competition since they had been knocked out of the Copa del Rey cup. This is also the only chance Zidane must use to redeem himself of pressure from fans and the board.

Ronaldo asked Zidane to drop Isco for PSG clash [Photo: Courtesy]

Ronaldo has not been in good form in the domestic matches until he bagged a hat-trick against Real Sociedad at the weekend. Before then he had only scored four goals all season.

The five times Balon d’Or winner will be hoping to carry his new-found form into the clash with PSG, but he thinks they only have a chance of winning the match if one player does not start.

According to the Spanish outlet Diario Gol, player in question is midfielder Francisco Román Alarcón Suárez, commonly known as Isco.

Isco is likely to start against PSG [Photo: Courtesy]
Ronaldo thinks Isco slows down the tempo of the game [Photo: Courtesy]

Ronaldo thinks that Isco is slowing down the tempo of the game by taking too many touches. It is reported that the former Manchester United winger would prefer Marco Asensio or Lucas Vazquez to play instead.

It is always Luka Modric, Tony Kroos and Casemiro who usually play in Real’s midfield, but the latter is sidelined due to injury and therefore a doubt for the game. Unless Ronaldo has his way, Isco is likely to be handed the starting spot by Zidane.

PSG players during training session [Photo: Courtesy]

PSG will be hoping to avoid a repeat of Champions League upset where they won 4-0 against Barcelona in the first leg but were outshined in the second leg losing 6-1 to Barcelona hence knocked out of the competition with an aggregate of 6-5.

