CONFIRMED! Here’s the BIG Champions League match KTN Home Channel will be broadcasting LIVE! DON’T MISS...

What time is kick-off?

Champions League game between Porto v Liverpool begins at 10.45pm on Wednesday, that's Valentine's Day, so your girlfriend is definitely going to break up with you because KTN Home is the place you need to be.

Where can I watch it LIVE?

KTN Home Channel will broadcast the match LIVE

What should I be betting on?

Liverpool & Both Teams To Score

Roberto Firmino To Score Anytime

Predictions: Liverpool to win at 2.30 odds

NOTE: Please gamble responsibly.

Player to watch?

Vincent Aboubakar,

Vincent Aboubakar has been in scintillating form for Porto, netting 26 times in 32 games in all competitions.

Virgil van Dijk : Time for the defender to prove himself on the European stage Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool celebrates as he scores their second goal during the Emirates FA

Porto striker Moussa Marega has scored 16 goals in 20 league matches, making him the Dragons' top scorer. Moussa Marega

Any other interesting stuff I should be aware of?

Liverpool topped Group E with an unbeaten record to reach the last 16 of the Champions League.

Liverpool’s opponents came second in Group F.

Klopp has taken a 25-man squad to Portugal ahead of Liverpool's Champions League last-16 first-leg meeting with Porto.

This means Klopp has taken a huge group, beyond the 18 he'll put on the teamsheet, to the northern coast of Portugal.