Morata issues warning and rallying call as Barcelona showdown looms over

By Japheth Ogila Tuesday, February 13th 2018 at 12:27
Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata [Photo: Courtesy]

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata has issued a warning to his teammates as they head into the first leg of Uefa Champions League round 16 against Spanish giants Barcelona next week, saying that ‘it will be nearly impossible’ to stop Lionel Messi.

Speaking after the Blues comfortably swept away West Bromwich Albion in a 3-0 victory at Stamford Bridge; the Spanish striker gave a rallying call to his teammates. Morata urged his colleagues to be prepared to deal with Barcelona threat when the two sides lock horns.

He proposed a game plan that he cited as the best approach to dig a win in the Tuesday evening match.

"If we can get a good result here, we have to play a defensive game with spaces and try to bother them as much as possible."

The former Real Madrid man scored for Chelsea in the 2-1 victory over Barcelona’s rival Atletico Madrid. He seems to have fallen in love with Conte’s approach in that game. The Italian used a 3-5-2 tactical format, which allowed him to deploy Eden Hazard and Alvaro Morata upfront, as Ngólo Kante, Cesc Fabregas and Tiemoue Bakayoko played in midfield.

Chelsea staged a defensive compact display with lethal when they broke against the opposition. Conte has however avoided the debate on Barcelona match arguing that ‘there are many other games’ to focus on.

Chelsea have played Barcelona a number of times. The latest being in 2012 when Blues flashed out the Catalans in the semifinal of the tournament.

Barcelona striker Lionel Messi has worst statistics against the London team-his worst against a single team in his career.

Messi has failed to score in various encounters with Chelsea despite firing a total of 29 shots. Barcelona’s Luis Suarez on the other hand has found the back of the net against the Blues especially when he was playing at Liverpool. Chelsea are entangled in a battle for top four finish and are in contention for FA Cup glory.

ALVARO MORATA UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE LIONEL MESSI
Next Story
Arsenal Legend claims Marcus Rashford should leave Manchester United
RELATED STORIES
Lionel Messi explains why he doesn't think he will ever be friends with Cristiano Ronaldo
Chelsea misses out on Dzeko as they eye Arsenal star as alternative
Hazard urges Chelsea to drop their search for a new striker
LATEST STORIES
Lionel Messi explains why he doesn't think he will ever be friends with Cristiano Ronaldo

The world-class duo have been rivals for the past 10 years - and Messi suspects things will remain this way

“Messi can’t be stopped,” Chelsea striker issues warning ahead of Barcelona clash

Alvaro Morata has issued a warning to his teammates as they head into the first leg of Uefa Champions League round 16 against Spanish giants Barcelona

Arsenal Legend claims Marcus Rashford should leave Manchester United

Marcus Rashford may have to think about leaving Manchester United this summer

Conte admits forcing Chelsea striker to play in West Brom win

Conte has accepted that he may have forced the Olivier Giroud to play in West Brom win.

PREVIEW: Juventus suffer massive injury setback ahead of Tottenham clash

Juventus have received setback in their Uefa Champions League campaign following injury of their star man Paulo Dybala who will miss Tottenham clash

Staggering amount Roberto Firmino earned by scoring and assisting in win over Southampton

Roberto Firmino put in a man of the match display in Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Southampton on Sunday afternoon.

More Stories
Lionel Messi explains why he doesn't think he will ever be friends with Cristiano Ronaldo

The world-class duo have been rivals for the past 10 years - and Messi suspects things will remain this way

“Messi can’t be stopped,” Chelsea striker issues warning ahead of Barcelona clash

Alvaro Morata has issued a warning to his teammates as they head into the first leg of Uefa Champions League round 16 against Spanish giants Barcelona

Arsenal Legend claims Marcus Rashford should leave Manchester United

Marcus Rashford may have to think about leaving Manchester United this summer

Conte admits forcing Chelsea striker to play in West Brom win

Conte has accepted that he may have forced the Olivier Giroud to play in West Brom win.

Philippe Coutinho set for return to Liverpool

Phillipe Coutinho is poised to return to Liverpool later this year...

Martial eyes crunch talks with Jose Mourinho following Sanchez arrival

Anthony Martial is set for crunch talks with Jose Mourinho following the arrival of Alexis Sanchez at Old Trafford

Arsenal legend blames Man United rising star for Paul Pogba's pathetic form

Paul Pogba is struggling to find his best form at the base of Manchester United's midfield of late - according to Martin Keown, it's down to Lingard

Former Man United star blames Van Gaal for crashed career at Old Trafford

The Belgian who completed a move to Spanish side Real Sociedad now blames the Dutchman for crashing out of Manchester United squad

“I’d terminate his contract,” Man United fans 'slaughter' English defender after Newcastle shocker

Manchester United fans have turned against their English defender Chris Smalling, tearing him into pieces after staging shambolic display.

Mourinho reveals main difference between Sanchez and Lukaku, 'slaughters' Arsenal

Jose Mourinho has heaped praise on Alexis Sanchez and revealed his Champions League know-how sets him apart from the other strikers at the club

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • View betting tips for today's games

    Sat 10th Feb 2018

  • Tottenham's lethal Kane kills off Arsenal again

    Sat 10th Feb 2018

  • Ex-Manchester United star Liam Miller dies aged 36

    Sat 10th Feb 2018

  • Manchester City beat Leicester City 5-1 to extend lead

    Sat 10th Feb 2018

  • Top-four finish still priority for Wenger

    Sun 11th Feb 2018

  • KPL: Chemelil Sugar crucial point against hosts Bandari

    Sun 11th Feb 2018

  • Solid start for Gor Mahia: Kenyan champions beat Leones Vegetarianos in opener

    Sun 11th Feb 2018

  • Confederations Cup: Ingwe return to continental action after four-year absence

    Sun 11th Feb 2018

  • Latest EPL standings 2017-18: Premier League Table

    Sun 11th Feb 2018

  • Newcastle beat Manchester United as Huddersfield win at last

    Sun 11th Feb 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Former player and new Bandari FC manager Wilson Obungu speaking to Victor Ogalle
    Bandari FC coach Ken Odhiambo reveals plans for match against KPL side Thika United
    Ismael Changawa aims to be Kenya’s top junior player
    Rehab Shan wins the Kenya national autocross championship at Jamhuri