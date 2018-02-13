Salah, the idol of his Egyptian village

By AFP Tuesday, February 13th 2018 at 08:11
Mohammed Salah celebrates his goal in English premier league match [Photo: Courtesy]

Deep in Egypt’s Nile Delta region, the children of Nagrig village have a clear goal in life: they want to become football stars like Mohamed Salah, Liverpool’s top scorer and Africa’s top player.

Salah, who comes from their village, has been one of the sensations of the Premier League since joining Liverpool - his goal in the victory against Southampton on Sunday was his 29th of the season.

Further enhancing his status as a national hero, Salah played a key role in leading Egypt to the World Cup finals in Russia later this year.

Tomorrow, his talent will be on show in the Champions League as Liverpool tackle Porto.

Mohamed Abdel-Gawad, 12, gazes in admiration at the three-storey house where Salah was born and raised, which overlooks a narrow dirt road like most of the houses in the village, about 120km (75 miles) north-west of Cairo.

“I hope to be like Mohamed Salah when I grow up,” Abdel-Gawad said.

“Mohamed Salah has become a professional player because of his ethics and humbleness.”

An inspiration

In Nagrig as well as in Basyoun, the closest town, the youth centres were renamed after the Egyptian star.

Fully aware that his success has become an inspiration for children in Egypt and Africa, Salah addressed them in his acceptance speech when he won the African Player of the Year accolade in January, telling them: “Never stop dreaming, never stop believing.”

Salah’s journey, figuratively as well as literally, was anything but easy.

“His talent clearly showed from the beginning,” said Ghamri Abdel-Hameed el-Saadani, who was the juniors coach at the Nagrig Youth Centre, where Salah started training at the age of eight.

Still, Salah’s success is not just due to his talent. “It’s also a product of a will of steel, effort, and determination,” said Saadani.

Village mayor Maher Shateyya, a family friend, bursts with pride when he talks about Nagrig’s most famous son.

“Mohamed was only 14 when he joined the Arab Contractors Club in Cairo, and had to spend nearly 10 hours a day in transport to make it to and from practice,” said Shateyya.

While at Chelsea, Salah failed to break into the first team. He went to Italy (Roma) before he signed a deal with Liverpool that could eventually be worth 44 million pounds (Sh6.1 billion).

MOHAMMED SALAH EGYPT YOUNG BOYS LIVERPOOL
Next Story
Gor in perfect control: Kenyan clubs post mixed results after first leg as AFC Leopards stare at an imminent early exit from Confed Cup
RELATED STORIES
What to expect from Man United and Liverpool matches…stats and predictions
VAR a 'farce' after Liverpool-West Brom debacle - what is wrong with new ref system?
Manchester City at the brink of breaking a record only held by Liverpool
LATEST STORIES
Conte admits forcing Chelsea striker to play in West Brom win

Conte has accepted that he may have forced the Olivier Giroud to play in West Brom win.

PREVIEW: Juventus suffer massive injury setback ahead of Tottenham clash

Juventus have received setback in their Uefa Champions League campaign following injury of their star man Paulo Dybala who will miss Tottenham clash

Staggering amount Roberto Firmino earned by scoring and assisting in win over Southampton

Roberto Firmino put in a man of the match display in Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Southampton on Sunday afternoon.

Philippe Coutinho set for return to Liverpool

Phillipe Coutinho is poised to return to Liverpool later this year...

Martial eyes crunch talks with Jose Mourinho following Sanchez arrival

Anthony Martial is set for crunch talks with Jose Mourinho following the arrival of Alexis Sanchez at Old Trafford

Gor in perfect control: Kenyan clubs post mixed results after first leg as AFC Leopards stare at an imminent early exit from Confed Cup

Kenyan giants Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards registered mixed results in the preliminary round first leg matches of their continental assignment.

More Stories
How Mohammed Salah inspires young boys of Egypt

Salah, who comes from their village, has been one of the sensations of the Premier League since joining Liverpool - his goal in the victory.

Swimming: Team of 50 qualifies for swimming gala in Kampala, Uganda

A team of 50 swimmers has been named to represent the country at a regional swimming gala in Kampala, Uganda, between June 4 and 9.

Cycling: Froome to ride out asthma drug row in Spain

Chris Froome will start his 2018 season as the favourite for Spain’s Ruta del Sol tomorrow, defying calls from senior figures in world cycling to with

What to expect from Man United and Liverpool matches…stats and predictions

Jose Mourinho and Rafael Benitez to revisit their rivalry as Ma United takes on endangered Magpies at St. James Park.

Jackpot winner moves to court to stay anonymous

But according to rules, the winner is required to provide name, town ...

Sports festival: Champs Kaya Tiwi tipped to boss Shanzu tourney

National secondary schools girls’ basketball champions Kaya Tiwi School will be a force during the annual Shanzu Sports festival that has attracted mo

Kenya’s Simader is among unlikely Olympic heroes

Austrian-based youngster will be flying Kenya’s flag in South Korea

CAF championship calendar-year changed

2018 CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup competitions, which begin this weekend, will be the last staged between February and December.

Hazard beats Man City’s Kevin De Bruyne to prestigious award

Eden Hazard has pipped Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne to win the prestigious Best Belgian player in Foreign League award

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • View betting tips for today's games

    Sat 10th Feb 2018

  • Tottenham's lethal Kane kills off Arsenal again

    Sat 10th Feb 2018

  • Ex-Manchester United star Liam Miller dies aged 36

    Sat 10th Feb 2018

  • Manchester City beat Leicester City 5-1 to extend lead

    Sat 10th Feb 2018

  • Top-four finish still priority for Wenger

    Sun 11th Feb 2018

  • KPL: Chemelil Sugar crucial point against hosts Bandari

    Sun 11th Feb 2018

  • Solid start for Gor Mahia: Kenyan champions beat Leones Vegetarianos in opener

    Sun 11th Feb 2018

  • Confederations Cup: Ingwe return to continental action after four-year absence

    Sun 11th Feb 2018

  • Latest EPL standings 2017-18: Premier League Table

    Sun 11th Feb 2018

  • Newcastle beat Manchester United as Huddersfield win at last

    Sun 11th Feb 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Former player and new Bandari FC manager Wilson Obungu speaking to Victor Ogalle
    Bandari FC coach Ken Odhiambo reveals plans for match against KPL side Thika United
    Ismael Changawa aims to be Kenya’s top junior player
    Rehab Shan wins the Kenya national autocross championship at Jamhuri