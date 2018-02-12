Sanchez: Messi cried after Champions League exit to Chelsea

By Reuters Monday, February 12th 2018 at 19:06
Alexis Sanchez and Lionel Messi
 

Lionel Messi was so distraught at Barcelona missing out on reaching the 2012 Champions League final that he was reduced to tears after his side's semi-final elimination to Chelsea, his former Barca team mate Alexis Sanchez has revealed.

Barca ran into an early 2-0 lead in the second leg at the Nou Camp, having lost the first leg 1-0 in London, and their passage to a second consecutive final looked certain when John Terry was sent off for the visitors.

However, a chipped goal by Ramires put Chelsea ahead on away goals before Fernando Torres sealed Barca's elimination in stoppage time.

"You might cry during a game if you lose a final. That's all part of football. In the Barcelona dressing room after the Chelsea game, I saw Leo (Messi) cry. That's because players demand so much from themselves. People don't see that," Manchester United forward Sanchez told Sky Sports.

Barca and Chelsea renew their rivalry in the Champions League on Feb. 20, with the La Liga leaders visiting Stamford Bridge in the first leg of their last-16 tie.

LIONEL MESSI CHAMPIONS LEAGUE BARCELONA
Next Story
Could Real Madrid lure PSG's Neymar to the Bernabeu?
RELATED STORIES
Could Real Madrid lure PSG's Neymar to the Bernabeu?
Sanchez talks about Barcelona’s dressing room and how Messi cried after a painful loss
Solid start for Gor Mahia: Kenyan champions beat Leones Vegetarianos in opener
LATEST STORIES
Bayern Munich will offer fans an experience to watch the game from an executive hotel suite

Bayern Munich are set to offer exclusive VIP treatment to fans in the form of a hotel room inside the Allianz Arena that includes a view of the pitch.

Wenger admits Aubameyang signing may have affected Lacazette’s confidence

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has admitted that Gunners striker Alexandre Lacazette is struggling in front of goal since Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang arr

Alexis Sanchez reveals why Chelsea made Lionel Messi cry

Lionel Messi was so distraught at Barcelona missing out on reaching the 2012 Champions League final that he was reduced to tears after his side's semi

Could Real Madrid lure PSG's Neymar to the Bernabeu?

As Paris St Germain gear up for their blockbuster Champions League last-16 first leg tie against Real Madrid on Wednesday, much of the media attention

Chelsea Vs West Brom: Team news, predictions and ‘West Brom curse’ that could fall on Conte

The fifth-placed Chelsea are welcoming West Broomwich Albion at Stamford Bridge. It is a team that they pumped 4 goals past and ammased three points.

Sanchez talks about Barcelona’s dressing room and how Messi cried after a painful loss

Alexis Sanchez has revealed Lionel Messi cried after Chelsea eliminated Barcelona from the Champions League in 2012.

More Stories
Bayern Munich will offer fans an experience to watch the game from an executive hotel suite

Bayern Munich are set to offer exclusive VIP treatment to fans in the form of a hotel room inside the Allianz Arena that includes a view of the pitch.

Wenger admits Aubameyang signing may have affected Lacazette’s confidence

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has admitted that Gunners striker Alexandre Lacazette is struggling in front of goal since Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang arr

Alexis Sanchez reveals why Chelsea made Lionel Messi cry

Lionel Messi was so distraught at Barcelona missing out on reaching the 2012 Champions League final that he was reduced to tears after his side's semi

Could Real Madrid lure PSG's Neymar to the Bernabeu?

As Paris St Germain gear up for their blockbuster Champions League last-16 first leg tie against Real Madrid on Wednesday, much of the media attention

Chelsea Vs West Brom: Team news, predictions and ‘West Brom curse’ that could fall on Conte

The fifth-placed Chelsea are welcoming West Broomwich Albion at Stamford Bridge. It is a team that they pumped 4 goals past and ammased three points.

Sanchez talks about Barcelona’s dressing room and how Messi cried after a painful loss

Alexis Sanchez has revealed Lionel Messi cried after Chelsea eliminated Barcelona from the Champions League in 2012.

Mourinho reveals who is to blame for Newcastle loss

Mourinho reveals who is to blame for Newcastle loss

Conte says he is a 'disaster' when convincing Chelsea to sign players

Conte says he is a 'disaster' when convincing Chelsea to sign players

Mourinho fumes against defenders, defends Pogba after a loss to Newcastle

Jose Mourinho took a swipe at his defence as Matt Ritchie lifted Newcastle out of the bottom three.

AFC Leopards limp on: Hosts Ingwe rue missed chances in first leg fixture

Madagascar side happy with away goal advantage.

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Conte not considering Chelsea axe

    Sat 10th Feb 2018

  • Mourinho defends 'professional' Pogba

    Sat 10th Feb 2018

  • Gor Mahia eye perfect start: K’Ogalo chase continental glory

    Sat 10th Feb 2018

  • View betting tips for today's games

    Sat 10th Feb 2018

  • Tottenham's lethal Kane kills off Arsenal again

    Sat 10th Feb 2018

  • Ex-Manchester United star Liam Miller dies aged 36

    Sat 10th Feb 2018

  • Manchester City beat Leicester City 5-1 to extend lead

    Sat 10th Feb 2018

  • Top-four finish still priority for Wenger

    Sun 11th Feb 2018

  • KPL: Chemelil Sugar crucial point against hosts Bandari

    Sun 11th Feb 2018

  • Solid start for Gor Mahia: Kenyan champions beat Leones Vegetarianos in opener

    Sun 11th Feb 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Ismael Changawa anauenzi mchezo wa tenisi huku akinuwia kujiimarisha na kubobea mchezoni
    Serikali ya kaunti ya Kitui imeahidi kujenga viwanja viwili vyenye viti zaidi ya elfu tano
    Scoreline: Mathare United vs Nzoia Sugar
    World Boxing Bantamweight Women Champion Fatuma Zarika wins Star Times player of the month