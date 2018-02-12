Former Man United star blames Van Gaal for crashed career at Old Trafford

By Japheth Ogila Monday, February 12th 2018 at 10:42
Former Manchester United star Adnan Januzaj [Photo: Courtesy]

He was known for speed, sublime dribbles, and sharp vision for spectacular passes. At only 18 years, he was considered one of the hottest property in the football world. While being a highly prized prospect at Old Trafford, Adnan Januzaj could only be compared to Real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo who impressed at the same age.

Just after the departure of former manager Sir Alex Ferguson, the Belgian wonder kid broke to the Manchester United first team to impress with a double against Sunderland just on his debut match. On the touchline was David Moyes who had come to replace his fellow Scot taking reins at English giant club.

After a string of woeful performances, David Moyes was shown the door and in came former Bayern Munich manager Louis Van Gaal.

The Dutchman came with a different philosophy as he sought to turn things around at Old Trafford. Januzaj became a casualty of Van Gaal’s school of thinking. Contrary to his expectation of getting game time and finding room for improvement, the young star was kept on the bench as a fringe player for the better part of the campaign.

The Belgian who completed a move to Spanish side Real Sociedad now blames the Dutchman for crashing out of Manchester United squad.

While speaking to Manchester Evening News, the young star said that he has lots of game time and support under David Moyes, but the whole thing changed under Van Gaal.

“Obviously, that didn’t happen under Van Gaal, so it was a very difficult season for me. Before that, David Moyes had trusted me from day one. He understood I was a young player, but when Van Gaal arrived, everything changed, my progression stopped,” said Januzaj.

The Belgian spent loan spells at Borusiia Dortmund and Sunderland before being sold to Real Sociedad.

ADNAN JANUZAJ REAL SOCIEDAD BLAMES LOUIS VAN GAAL MANCHESTER UNITED
Next Story
Russian, US locked in war of words over doping scandal
RELATED STORIES
“I’d terminate his contract,” Man United fans 'slaughter' English defender after Newcastle shocker
Former Manchester United midfielder dead aged 36 after cancer battle
Former Manchester United star got so upset by memes about him he had to see a psychologist
LATEST STORIES
Mourinho reveals who is to blame for Newcastle loss

Mourinho reveals who is to blame for Newcastle loss

Conte says he is a 'disaster' when convincing Chelsea to sign players

Conte says he is a 'disaster' when convincing Chelsea to sign players

Former Man United star blames Van Gaal for crashed career at Old Trafford

The Belgian who completed a move to Spanish side Real Sociedad now blames the Dutchman for crashing out of Manchester United squad

Russian, US locked in war of words over doping scandal

Seething war of words between Russia and United States is becoming eminent after Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused the US their woes.

“I’d terminate his contract,” Man United fans 'slaughter' English defender after Newcastle shocker

Manchester United fans have turned against their English defender Chris Smalling, tearing him into pieces after staging shambolic display.

Mourinho fumes against defenders, defends Pogba after a loss to Newcastle

Jose Mourinho took a swipe at his defence as Matt Ritchie lifted Newcastle out of the bottom three.

More Stories
Former Man United star blames Van Gaal for crashed career at Old Trafford

The Belgian who completed a move to Spanish side Real Sociedad now blames the Dutchman for crashing out of Manchester United squad

“I’d terminate his contract,” Man United fans 'slaughter' English defender after Newcastle shocker

Manchester United fans have turned against their English defender Chris Smalling, tearing him into pieces after staging shambolic display.

Mourinho reveals main difference between Sanchez and Lukaku, 'slaughters' Arsenal

Jose Mourinho has heaped praise on Alexis Sanchez and revealed his Champions League know-how sets him apart from the other strikers at the club

Jose Mourinho rules out the sale of £100M super star

Jose Mourinho has broken his silence to rubbish the claims that the club would be open to the departure of their first team goal keeper David De Gea.

'It's a sign!' Why Liverpool fans love teenage Winter Olympics gold medalist

Liverpool fans have a adopted a Winter Olympics star after his heroics in Pyeongchang.

“He was a manager for a short time,” Guardiola painfully mocks Neville's poor record

Pep Guardiola dismissed former Manchester United captain Gary Neville’s fleeting coaching career and sarcastically labelled him a “prestigious pundit

Former Manchester United midfielder dead aged 36 after cancer battle

Former Manchester United and Republic of Ireland midfielder has died aged 36 after a battle with cancer.

Former Manchester United star got so upset by memes about him he had to see a psychologist

Former Manchester United star got upset by memes about him that he had to see a psychologist

PSG and Toulouse clash in doubt due to violent protests

PSG clash against Toulouse in doubt due to violent protests

PSG star earns DOUBLE his best-paid teammate

L'Equipe have revealed the salaries of Ligue 1 players, with the top 10 unsurprisingly dominated by the leaders

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Big Vic’s fierce goal deserves five goats: Wanyama’s killer strike against Liverpool gets fans talking

    Fri 09th Feb 2018

  • Con men using fake Facebook accounts to swindle money using Ogada’s Identities

    Fri 09th Feb 2018

  • Conte not considering Chelsea axe

    Sat 10th Feb 2018

  • Mourinho defends 'professional' Pogba

    Sat 10th Feb 2018

  • Gor Mahia eye perfect start: K’Ogalo chase continental glory

    Sat 10th Feb 2018

  • View betting tips for today's games

    Sat 10th Feb 2018

  • Tottenham's lethal Kane kills off Arsenal again

    Sat 10th Feb 2018

  • Ex-Manchester United star Liam Miller dies aged 36

    Sat 10th Feb 2018

  • Manchester City beat Leicester City 5-1 to extend lead

    Sat 10th Feb 2018

  • Top-four finish still priority for Wenger

    Sun 11th Feb 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Scoreline: Mathare United vs Nzoia Sugar
    World Boxing Bantamweight Women Champion Fatuma Zarika wins Star Times player of the month
    Sports PS Peter Kaberia is optimistic with Nyayo national stadium rehabilitation on time
    AFC Leopards set to kick off their CAF cup search against Madagascar's Fosa Junior in Kakamega