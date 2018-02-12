Former Man United star blames Van Gaal for crashed career at Old Trafford

345

Former Manchester United star Adnan Januzaj [Photo: Courtesy]

He was known for speed, sublime dribbles, and sharp vision for spectacular passes. At only 18 years, he was considered one of the hottest property in the football world. While being a highly prized prospect at Old Trafford, Adnan Januzaj could only be compared to Real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo who impressed at the same age.

Just after the departure of former manager Sir Alex Ferguson, the Belgian wonder kid broke to the Manchester United first team to impress with a double against Sunderland just on his debut match. On the touchline was David Moyes who had come to replace his fellow Scot taking reins at English giant club.

After a string of woeful performances, David Moyes was shown the door and in came former Bayern Munich manager Louis Van Gaal.

The Dutchman came with a different philosophy as he sought to turn things around at Old Trafford. Januzaj became a casualty of Van Gaal’s school of thinking. Contrary to his expectation of getting game time and finding room for improvement, the young star was kept on the bench as a fringe player for the better part of the campaign.

The Belgian who completed a move to Spanish side Real Sociedad now blames the Dutchman for crashing out of Manchester United squad.

While speaking to Manchester Evening News, the young star said that he has lots of game time and support under David Moyes, but the whole thing changed under Van Gaal.

“Obviously, that didn’t happen under Van Gaal, so it was a very difficult season for me. Before that, David Moyes had trusted me from day one. He understood I was a young player, but when Van Gaal arrived, everything changed, my progression stopped,” said Januzaj.

The Belgian spent loan spells at Borusiia Dortmund and Sunderland before being sold to Real Sociedad.