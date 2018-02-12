Golf: Halima makes Kenya open Pro-Am cut

By Mose Sammy Monday, February 12th 2018 at 00:06
Nakuru golf club’s Lady captain Halima Mwende shot a solid round of 44 stableford points to clinch the overall title during the Barclays Nakuru Open tournament over the weekend.

Halima, playing off handicap 30, braved the scorching sun and dry course to card 23 stableford points from the outward nine. She then collected an additional 21 stableford points from the inward nine for a total of 44 stableford points to floor a large field of 145 golfers.

“It’s my first major win in a tournament of this stature. This is as a result of a lot of practice and I thank all golfers who played today for allowing me to win.” said Halima

The victory saw her make the cut to the Barclays Kenya Open Pro-Am that will be played on March 21 at Muthaiga. She also got two season tickets to the annual event.

Barclays Pro-Am is a curtain-raiser to the 50th edition of the Kenya Open. About 150 local and foreign professionals will battle for the Sh62.5 million (Euros 500,000) prize money.

The event is co-sponsored by Kenya Open golf limited, Safaricom, FlexAir charter services, DSTV, East African Breweries Limited and Simbacolt Motors. [Mose Sammy]

