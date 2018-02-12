Two rare birdies win it for Oyaro: Handicap 20 savours maiden victory this season

By Maarufu Mohamed Monday, February 12th 2018 at 00:04

SPORTS-GOLF-TRUPHENA OYARO; Lady Golfer Truphena Oyaro makes a swing.[Maarufu Mohamed,Standard]

 

Truphena Oyaro defied all odds at the challenging seaside par 71 Mombasa golf course to emerge the overall winner of the 2017 Lady Captain’s (Mary Mariga) golf tournament.

The handicap 20 posted 34 stableford points for the memorable win. Oyaro’s victory came after sinking two rare birdies at the par four-second and par four-15th holes.

She added three pars to her victory bag even though she played mixed bogey shots on the rest of the nines.

“The course was dry and windy but this victory, being the first this season, means a lot to me,” said Oyaro.

Susan Mwangi, playing off handicap 28, was the runner-up, while handicap 17 Wambui Warui, on 25 points, was third.

Nyali’s handicap 27 Pauline Gichihi, on a countback score of 27 points, was the guest winner after tying with her clubmate, handicap 28 Pauline Gichara.

Andrew Wahome, 12, who had the day’s top score of 40 points was the best junior, while Paul Macharia claimed the best senior prize on 31 points.

George Githinji, on 39 points, won the men winner prize, while Sunny Tethy, on a countback score of 38 points, was the runner-up after tying on points with third-placed Bernard Simiyu.

The daylong 18-hole tournament was organised as a golf tradition to bid farewell to the club’s outgoing lady captain, Mary Mariga.

A new captain will be named after the club holds its elections before the end of the month.

The event was jointly sponsored by DSTV, Interpel, Huawei, NIC Bank, Kenya Ports Authority, and friends of the Lady Captain.

Meanwhile, handicap 23 Father M Karanja won the 2018 Stableford competition on 39 points at the par 72 Thika Sports course on Saturday.

Handicap 18 T. Kiiru was the runner-up on 37 points while handicap 20 Judy Waihenya, also on 37 points, was the lady winner.

Handicap 20 Gregory Mwendahe won the 2018 Kianda foundation charity tournament at the par 72 Vet Lab course.

Handicap 26 Paul Njaaga, on 38 points, was the runner-up, while handicap 13 K. Mwaura on 37 points, finished third.

Elsewhere, Thailand’s Kiradech Aphibarnrat rode his luck to claim the $1.75 million Handa World Super 6 title in Perth yesterday.

 

[Additional reporting by AFP]

TRUPHENA OYARO VICTORY
