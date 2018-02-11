Liverpool fans go crazy after teenage American wins gold at Winter Olympics

By Japheth Ogila and Mirror Sunday, February 11th 2018 at 12:43
American Winter Olympics gold medalist Red Gerard [Photo: Courtesy]

Liverpool fans have a adopted a Winter Olympics star after his heroics in Pyeongchang .

Team USA secured their first gold medal in the early hours of Sunday morning in the snowboarding.

The winner was an unknown teenager but his name has already gone down well on Merseyside.

Why? Because he is called RED GERARD.

The 17-year-old, full name Redmond, had been in last place before a stunning recovery to claim victory at Phoenix Snow Park.

He was caught saying "Holy s***" by TV cameras as he celebrated his incredible success with many viewers taking him to heart.

"It feels incredible. I'm just really happy that I got to land a run and I'm just really excited right now," he said,

As far as we know, he is not named after the Anfield legend and his parents are not Liverpool fans - but for some Reds, it is a good sign ahead of the trip to Southampton and beyond.

Liverpool have a date with Southampton later in the afternoon as they aim at bouncing back to winning ways following a 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspurs in the last game. Reds fans believe that Gerard’s victory that handed him the gold medal is but a good sign that they will register a good result against the Saints.

