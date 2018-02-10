Kiprotich wins the Access Bank Lagos Marathon

205

Kiprotich is the winner of Access Bank Lagos Marathon [Photo: Courtesy]

Stephen Kiprotich, a Ugandan born long distan runner has won the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon 2018 arriving at the finishing line with a record time of 2hrs 8mins.

Kiprotich will take home the $50,000 prize money, joining Abhraham Kipton who won the race in 2017 in the record book of winners of Access Bank Lagos City Marathon.

Herpha Guta of Ethiopia also won the women’s edition of the race finishing in 2hrs 38mins.

Participants braved the rain that started at about 5 a.m to come out in their thousands to run in the race which started at the National Stadium in Surulere, Lagos. Abraham Kiptum won Lagos Marathon 2017 [Photo: Courtesy]

Kenyans seems to have dominated the past two editions of the Lagos City marathon with Abraham Kipton winning the inaugural edition and also the second edition where he went home with 50,000 dollars.

The Lagos city marathon is the second best marathon race in Africa just behind Cape Town marathon race.