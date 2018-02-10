6 things noticed from Arsenal training ahead of Tottenham clash

By Mirror Saturday, February 10th 2018 at 11:33

Arsenal face Spurs on Saturday in what will be something of a showpiece North London Derby at Wembley.

Both sides currently sit outside the top four with their Champions League places hanging in the balance.

The Gunners, in sixth, are four points behind their bitter rivals who sit in fifth.

Arsene Wenger’s men will still be on a high from their thrilling 5-1 win over Everton, which saw a debut goal from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and three assists from Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Spurs got over that crazy 10 minutes against Liverpool by beating Newport in the FA Cup on Wednesday. Here’s what they got up to in training.

As for Arsenal, here's what we noticed...

"OMG there he is!"

Aubameyang kicks the ball during training [Photo: Courtesy]

Aubameyang doesn't appear to be a star just with Arsenal's fans, look at how excited his team-mates are.

The Gunners' record signing is certainly gearing himself up for the clash.

And then he said: "Myself"

Arsenal Wenger with Arsenal players[ Photo: Courtesy]

Spirits are high in the Arsenal camp, perhaps Wenger shared Pochettino's joke from Thursday's press conference.

The Spurs boss joked that he had given himself (committing to Spurs) to Daniel Levy for the chairman's birthday.

Just look at Wenger's smile.

Uh oh...

Yes, Laurent, it's raining again! [Photo: Courtesy]

Don't worry, he's not crocked. All Arsenal's stars arrived to training this way, which either means they're incredibly lazy or Wenger wants to make sure they're as fresh as possible for the game on Saturday.

This is how it's done, boys

Hector Bellerin kicks the ball during training [Photo: Courtesy]

Along with Nacho Monreal, Hector Bellerin has had a habit of finding the back of the net recently.

Here is the Spaniard yet again practising his shooting yet again. Model professional.

A boost for Arsenal or a boost for Spurs?

Petr Cech [Photo: Courtesy]

Petr Cech's form this season has left a lot to be desired. The shot-stopper was a doubt for the clash and Arsenal fans probably weren't sure whether that was a good or a bad thing.

As it happens Cech is fit. What kind of impact he makes only time will tell.

Calfing it up

Arsenal players training [Photo: Courtesy]

Can we take a moment to appreciate Mkhitaryan's calfs. Goodness me they're strong.

Perhaps they need to be with all the carrying he's going to have to do for the rest of the season.

 

ARSENAL ARSENAL TRAINING TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR NORTH LONDON DERBY
