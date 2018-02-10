Boxing: Zarika scoops SJAK award

77

Kenya's World Boxing Council super bantamweight champion Fatuma Zarika display her award after she was named the sports personality of the month (December 2017) at Taj shopping Mall. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

World Boxing Council (WBC) Super bantamweight women champion, Fatuma ‘Iron Fist’ Zarika is the SJAK Sports Personality of the Month for December 2017.

Zarika beat chess player, Joyce Nyaruai, and Safari Rally speedster, Carl Tundo, to be the sixth recipient of the prize.

The 34-year-old pugilist was unanimously voted by a panel of journalists following her successful title defence against Zambian Catherine Phiri at the Carnivore Grounds in Nairobi on December 2.

“I was happy to retain the belt. The win was an inspiration that hard work pays in the end. I’m hoping to defend the title again this year,” Zarika said. Zarika received the monthly award on Thursday in Nairobi.

“This is a great surprise. This truly goes a long way to inspire and motivate me to work harder. It is also an inspiration to other boxers,” she said.

