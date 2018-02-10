Boxing: Zarika scoops SJAK award

By Game Yetu Saturday, February 10th 2018 at 00:09
Kenya's World Boxing Council super bantamweight champion Fatuma Zarika display her award after she was named the sports personality of the month (December 2017) at Taj shopping Mall. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

World Boxing Council (WBC) Super bantamweight women champion, Fatuma ‘Iron Fist’ Zarika is the SJAK Sports Personality of the Month for December 2017.

Zarika beat chess player, Joyce Nyaruai, and Safari Rally speedster, Carl Tundo, to be the sixth recipient of the prize.

The 34-year-old pugilist was unanimously voted by a panel of journalists following her successful title defence against Zambian Catherine Phiri at the Carnivore Grounds in Nairobi on December 2.

“I was happy to retain the belt. The win was an inspiration that hard work pays in the end. I’m hoping to defend the title again this year,” Zarika said. Zarika received the monthly award on Thursday in Nairobi.

“This is a great surprise. This truly goes a long way to inspire and motivate me to work harder. It is also an inspiration to other boxers,” she said.

WORLD BOXING COUNCIL FATUMA ‘IRON FIST’ ZARIKA
Next Story
Kenyans dominate RAK Half Marathon: Chemutai misses World record by a second as Karoki wins men's race
RELATED STORIES
Zarika and champions Police boxed to glory
LATEST STORIES
Kiprotich wins the Access Bank Lagos Marathon

Stephen Kiprotich, has won the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon 2018

6 things noticed from Arsenal training ahead of Tottenham clash

Arsenal face Spurs on Saturday in what will be something of a showpiece North London Derby at Wembley.

Former Manchester United midfielder dead aged 36 after cancer battle

Former Manchester United and Republic of Ireland midfielder has died aged 36 after a battle with cancer.

Achesa: From boxer to Sports CS

The vetting of Sports and Heritage Cabinet nominee Rashid Achesa was like no other.

Gor Mahia eye perfect start: K’Ogalo chase continental glory

Equatorial Guinea side Leones Vegetarianos face KPL champs in Machakos.

Kenyans register poor show: National team in tough battle for World Cup qualifiers

UAE show no mercy for team ranked way above them.

More Stories
Achesa: From boxer to Sports CS

The vetting of Sports and Heritage Cabinet nominee Rashid Achesa was like no other.

Boxing: Zarika scoops SJAK award

World Boxing Council (WBC) Super bantamweight women champion, Fatuma ‘Iron Fist’ Zarika is the SJAK Sports Personality of the Month for December 2017.

Kenyans stage fair show in India

National light flyweight champion Shaffi Bakari stormed into the quarterfinals of the India Boxing Championship in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Boxing: Police stripped of title, handed to KDF

KDF declared national champions two months after Kenya Police had been installed local kings

Boxing: Joshua faces Parker in heavyweight unification bout in March

Britain's Anthony Joshua will put his perfect 20-fight, 20-knock-out record on the line when he takes on New Zealand's J

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Big Vic’s fierce goal deserves five goats: Wanyama’s killer strike against Liverpool gets fans talking

    Fri 09th Feb 2018

  • Con men using fake Facebook accounts to swindle money using Ogada’s Identities

    Fri 09th Feb 2018

  • Conte not considering Chelsea axe

    Sat 10th Feb 2018

  • Mourinho defends 'professional' Pogba

    Sat 10th Feb 2018

  • Gor Mahia eye perfect start: K’Ogalo chase continental glory

    Sat 10th Feb 2018

  • Messi reveals his next move after leaving Barcelona

    Thu 08th Feb 2018

  • Arsenal squad vs Tottenham revealed

    Fri 09th Feb 2018

  • 6 things noticed from Arsenal training ahead of Tottenham clash

    Sat 10th Feb 2018

  • Manchester United star Alexis Sanchez sentenced for tax fraud

    Wed 07th Feb 2018

  • Shedu appeals for medical assistance

    Thu 08th Feb 2018

    • Sport Videos
    World Boxing Bantamweight Women Champion Fatuma Zarika wins Star Times player of the month
    Sports PS Peter Kaberia is optimistic with Nyayo national stadium rehabilitation on time
    AFC Leopards set to kick off their CAF cup search against Madagascar's Fosa Junior in Kakamega
    Mwanabondia Fatuma Zarika atuzwa kama mwanamchezaji bora kwa mwezi wa disemba