Lionel Messi reveals his next move after leaving Barcelona

By Mirror Thursday, February 8th 2018 at 20:17
[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Lionel Messi has dropped a major hint that he could move to the MLS and join up with David Beckham.

After four years of planning, the Manchester United legend finally unveiled his Miami club on Sunday.

Beckham's team will enter the US top tier of football in 2020 and has a proposed 25,000-seater stadium to go with it.

When asked if he's already eyed up any players for his team, Beckham kept his cards close to the chest.

"I’m in," he added: "I can’t say their names. There are many. Of course, we want to reach for the stars."

However, Beckham has got off to a flying start with world's best player Messi seemingly throwing his hat into the ring.

The Barcelona star congratulated the former England captain via video, he said: "Hi David, first of all congratulations, I wanted to wish you luck with this new project.

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Beckham's new project doesn't even have a name, badge or a stadium built - but he might have already landed a five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Messi, who was out of contract at the end of the season, signed a new deal with Barcelona in November, keeping him at the club until 2021.

The attacker will be 34 by the time his contract runs out and Beckham's club will have been up and running for a year.

Other stars such as Steven Gerrard, Kaka and Beckham himself have ended their careers playing in the US, perhaps Messi could be tempted too.

