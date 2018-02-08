PSG and Toulouse clash in doubt due to violent protests

By Robert Nyanja Thursday, February 8th 2018 at 16:07
Paris Saint-Germain clash against Toulouse could be off because of violent protest by local farmers. The farmers are protesting government’s plans to reduce the number of Agricultural areas which qualify for farming subsidies from the EU.

The regulation being brought up by the government would see each farmer’s income reduced by £9,000-a-year.

Toulouse are due to welcome on PSG but both sides may get the weekend off as a precaution, with the protest showing no signs of abating.

This will give PSG a week and over to prepare for Champions League clash against Real Madrid on Wednesday.

PSG has been in good form so far and they will be keen to make sure they avoid the occurrence of last season when they lost 6-1 to Barcelona in Spain despite winning 4-0 in the first leg of the Champions League match.

Real Madrid players during training session [Photo: Courtesy]

Real Madrid have endured a disastrous start to the season with some poor performances in both the Champions League and La Liga.

They will be relying on their star man Christiano Ronaldo to win the match against PSG as the former Manchester United has been in brilliant form scoring in every single match in Europe despite underperforming in the domestic matches.

