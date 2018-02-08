Ronaldo explains why Real Madrid need to sign Neymar

By Mirror Thursday, February 8th 2018 at 09:22
Neymar in London for Nike Boot Launch [Photo: Courtesy]

Former Real Madrid striker Ronaldo believes Zinedine Zidane's side need Neymar.

The Brazilian has been linked with a stunning move to the Bernabeu despite only joining PSG in a world-record deal last summer.

Ronaldo attends the Nike event [Photo: Courtesy]

The pair were both in London at the unveiling of Nike's new Mercurial 360 boots.

And while former goal machine Ronaldo was tight-lipped about a potential move, he believes Neymar would be a fine signing for Real.

"He is a superb player, maybe he will be the best in the world in a few years and Real Madrid need the best," he said.

"I haven't heard any official representative of Real say anything about Neymar.

"But they should think about what they have and this year it is difficult for Madrid, they must keep going and end well."

Ronaldo (L) and Neymar (R) in a past match [Photo: Courtsey]

Neymar will come up against Real in the Champions League later this month and Ronaldo cannot wait for the encounters.

"It's a very difficult game, I am a Real Madrid ambassador and obviously I want them to win, but on the other hand I like PSG and my great friend Neymar is there, and everyone loves him," Ronaldo said.

"I don't have split loyalties, I hope it is a great game and the best team wins.

"The Champions League is a competition that they do well in and we will see how it ends, because everything changes very quickly in football."

