Mauricio Pochettino speaks out over Rochdale pitch described as the 'worst in the league' as FA Cup fifth round nears

By Mirror and Japheth Ogila Thursday, February 8th 2018 at 08:31
Tottenham coach Mauricio Pochetino [Photo: Courtesy]

Tottenham set up a fifth round trip to Rochdale and boss Mauricio Pochettino claimed their first tie against Newport would be ideal preparation.

Spurs needed Wednesday night's fourth round replay to finally overcome League Two Newport after they almost came unstuck in the original clash on the Welsh side's badly cut up Rodney Parade pitch.

Next up for Spurs is a visit to League One strugglers Rochdale whose sand-covered Spotland Stadium surface has been described as the worst pitch ever.

It will certainly be a world away from Wembley's perfect pitch and Pochettino said: “I hear it’s not in the best condition but it’s like Newport. We need to learn from Newport.

“The conditions are for them as well as us. I haven't seen it yet. But it will be tough, FA Cup is difficult, look at this replay against a League Two team. it is another opportunity for different players to show their quality.”

Having been just eight minutes from humiliation in Wales 11 days earlier before Harry Kane spared Spurs' blushes with a late equaliser, the replay was a welcome stress-free night for Pochettino and his players.

Toby Alderweireld, Danny Rose and Harry Winks came through their returns from injury to potentially put themselves in contention for Saturday's North London derby.

And Erik Lamela took a few more strides back towards his best with a man-of-the match display.

The Argentinian, who returned in November after over a year out and surgery on both hips, capped his performance with Spurs' second goal after Dan Butler's own goal opener.

Pochettino said: “It is not easy to come back and perform like he has but because he loves football and to train I think his mentality is fantastic.

“He is going easily to recover his real level or maybe improve because he is more mature because in a tough moments you learn a lot.”

Rochdale’s pitch has been described as the ‘worst in the England’ and it will be in be interesting to see Tottenham Hotspurs locking horns with lower tier team come February 18.  The Londoners are fifth in the league with 49 points after playing 26 games.  

