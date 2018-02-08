Do-or-die battle on the cards

By Jonathan Komen Thursday, February 8th 2018 at 00:00
[PHOTO: COURTESY]

A mouth-watering clash appears certain as two-time world cross-country champion Geoffrey Kamworor locks horns with reigning Africa champion James Rungaru in the men’s signature race at the National Cross-Country Championships at Uhuru Gardens, Nairobi, on Saturday.

It will be a spectacular sight as Rungaru battles Kamworor, a world-famous runner on all surfaces who has won world half-marathon titles twice, a world 10,000m silver and the 2017 New York City Marathon.

Rungaru lives in Nagoya, Japan, where he competes for vehicle spare parts manufacturer, Chuahastu Company.

He arrived home three weeks ago to prepare for the national contest, which will be used to select Kenya’s team to the fifth Africa Cross-Country Championships that in Chlef, Algeria, on March 17.

“In 2016, I competed as a newcomer and my target then was to finish in the top four and make the team. I hope to repeat the same on Saturday and then plan my next course of action,” he said.

Kamworor on the other hand will use the showpiece to test the ground ahead of the IAAF World Half-Marathon Championships in Valencia, Spain, next month, saying he expected a good race.

Daniel Wanjiru, reigning London Marathon winner, will also compete as a formality.

“I will use the event to prepare for the London Marathon in April,” said Wanjiru.

Kenya Defence Forces’ Geoffrey Kipsang, newcomer Hillary Kering and Africa 10,000m silver medallist Wilfred Kimitei and Mangata Ndiwa, the Africa 5,000m bronze winner, will also line up, alongside former world cross country champion Japhet Korir.

