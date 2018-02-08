Kibera man who won Sh230M SportPesa Jackpot dishes out money as he arrives in style to pick up his cheque

By Brian Ukaya Thursday, February 8th 2018 at 11:38
[PHOTO: COURTESY]

The winner of Sh230 million SportPesa Jackpot has shown his first signs of extravagance.

Today January 7, the father of two dished out money on his way to pick up his cheque at the Carnivore restaurant in Nairobi.

Gordon Ogada from Kibera won the Sh230 Million Sportpesa jackpot yesterday.

Being the talk of town since his name was identified as the latest SportPesa jackpot millionaire, Gordon Ogada got the chance to be formally introduced to the public in style.

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

The thirty year old orphan was given VIP treatment as he was picked up from a local hotel where he and his family spent the night in a convoy of sleek vehicles led by a dozen boda bodas (Motorcycle taxis).

He was then taken for a ride through his Kibera neighborhood in Nairobi where residents came out to celebrate his victory and welcome the newest millionaire in town who until his windfall, mingled freely with them.

Waxing philanthropic, Ogada went ahead to ‘make it rain’ as he dished out notes through the window of his stretch Chrysler limousine much to the excitement of the crowd, sparking a scramble as everyone wanted to have a taste of his newfound fortune.

The convoy made its way to the famous Carnivore Restaurant on Langata Road where the press conference and cheque handover ceremony was to take place.

“I want to tell everyone that this Jackpot is real. I play on SportPesa daily and I want to tell everyone out there that they can also win.

“I use my laptop to analyze games before I place my bets and this time it is only by the grace of God that I managed to get all 17 predictions correct,” Ogada said during the press confrence.

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

 

