Why Glazer family missed Manchester United's ceremony to commemorate Munich air disaster victims

By Mirror Wednesday, February 7th 2018 at 13:00
Avram Glazer and Joel Glazer [Photo: Courtesy]

Manchester United paid tribute to the victims of the Munich air disaster at Old Trafford on Tuesday but the Glazer family failed to show.

The tribute to the victims on an emotional day to mark the 60th anniversary saw the first team squad, along with manager Jose Mourinho, attend.

While legendary figures Sir Alex Ferguson and Sir Bobby Charlton, alongside executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward, also paid their respect.

But just like 10 years ago when United marked the 50th anniversary, the Glazers opted to stay away, though the reason appears to be flimsy at best for an occasion of such importance.

"Alas, the Glazer family, the United owners, were not (in attendance)," Paul Hirst wrote in The Times. "Just as they did ten years ago for the 50th anniversary of the biggest tragedy in the long and colourful history of this giant of English football, they stayed away.

"Neither Avram Glazer nor Joel Glazer, the executive co-chairmen, was there.

"They like to leave these matters to Woodward, the executive vice- chairman, apparently. It was their loss."

Eight players and club staff members perished in the Munich air crash in 1958, when the team left Serbia after taking part in European match. The plane crashed after third take-off attempt writing tragic history of death at Manchester united.

Sir Bobby Charlton and Henry Gregg are the survivors of the ill-fated Munich crash living to tell the sad story.

