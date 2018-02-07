Rooney: Kane may say bye if Spurs don't win trophies

345

Tottenham Hotspurs striker Harry Kane [Photo: Courtesy]

Former Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney believes Spurs star Harry Kane could leave Tottenham in pursuit of trophies.

Kane, who is linked with Real Madrid, has established himself as one of the most lethal strikers in Europe, having won back-to-back Premier League Golden Boot awards.

The 24-year-old tops the scoring charts again this season with 22 after reaching 100 Premier League goals in Tottenham’s thrilling 2-2 draw at Liverpool Sunday.

Tottenham, fifth in the table and a point outside of the Champions League places, finished second last season but Rooney warned Kane’s motivation may turn from goals to trophies.

“At the moment, he is probably the best striker in Europe,” Everton veteran Rooney said.

“He can go where he wants to, he’s that good. He is like a young Alan Shearer. He scores all different types of goals.

ALSO READ: Nairobi fans show solidarity with injured Victor Wanyama

“The problem that Tottenham are going to have is that his motivation is goals, but his motivation is going to change from goals to trophies.

“That is a decision he is going to make in the next year or two, but Tottenham have also got to make a decision -bring more players in and have a real push to win the Premier League.”

“The goals are great, and they take you to a certain level. But top players are remembered for trophies won. The trophies take you on to that next level.