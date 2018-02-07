The winner of Sh230million SportPesa mega jackpot identified

77

The winner of a life-changing Kshs 230,742,881 SportPesa mega jackpot, the biggest in the country's gambling history, will be unveiled.

The lucky winner, now identified as Gordon Ogada Paul, correctly predicted 17 out of the 17 Mega Jackpot games to win the biggest payout in African football history.

This is the third time the Mega Jackpot has been won after three lucky winners shared Sh111,176,374 in May last year, just one month after Samuel Abisai pocketed Sh221 million.

The winning Jackpot combination were: 2,1,2,2,1,2,1,X,1,2,1,2,2,1,X,1,1.

An additional players also won bonus prizes- pocketing their payouts as follow;

16 NO WINNER

15 Correct Predictions - Kshs. 6,910,479/= EACH

14 Correct Predictions – Kshs. 265,250/= EACH

13 Correct Predictions - Kshs. 40,136/= EACH

12 Correct Predictions - Kshs. 11,157/= EACH

Now the hunt for the winner's photos begins ahead of the official announcement.

SportPesa runs the Mega Jackpot games every weekend which will start over again at Sh100 million and the amount keeps increasing weekly until someone wins by correctly predicting the outcome of 17 games.