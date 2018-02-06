Koeman to be named Dutch coach on Tuesday - media

By Game Yetu and Reuters Tuesday, February 6th 2018 at 11:32
Ronald Koeman [Photo: Courtesy]

Ronald Koeman is set to be named as the new coach of the Netherlands after the Dutch football association (KNVB) called a news conference for Tuesday, multiple media reports said.

Koeman has been the only person linked with the job by the Dutch media, and the official presentation is expected to take place at KNVB headquarters in Zeist.

The 54-year-old will replace Dick Advocaat who stepped down as coach in November having failed to qualify the team for this year’s World Cup in Russia.

Koeman will have the task of resurrecting the fortunes of a team who less than eight years ago were World Cup runners-up but have not played in a major tournament since 2014, after missing out on the last European Championship two years ago.

The Dutchman has been out of work since being dismissed in October by Everton after a horrendous run of form in the Premier League.

His immediate mission will be high quality friendlies against England and Portugal in March, as the Netherlands help Russia-bound teams with their World Cup preparations. His ultimate goal, though, will be a place at Euro 2020.

Koeman, who won 78 caps for the Netherlands, brings a wealth of experience to the job, having coached club sides Vitesse Arnhem, Ajax Amsterdam, Benfica, PSV Eindhoven, Valencia, AZ Alkmaar, Feyenoord, Southampton and Everton.

Dutch media said Everton goalkeeping coach Patrick Lodewijks and former Dutch international Kees van Wonderen would be Koeman’s assistants, leaving no place for Ruud Gullit who had served as assistant to Advocaat.

 

RONALD KOEMAN DUTCH FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION NETHERLANDS NEW COACH
Next Story
10-man Chelsea crashed, thrashed in rare historic loss
LATEST STORIES
Borussia boss attacks Aubameyang for sabotage, warns remaining players

Borussia Dortmund has harshly criticized new Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for playing ‘dirty antics’ on them to force a move to Arsenal.

Cahill says players must be responsible for Chelsea defeats as Courtois assures Conte support

Chelsea have endured a turbulent period on the pitch, losing 4-1 at Watford on Monday, five days after a 3-0 home defeat by Bournemouth.

Watford star Richarlison reveals why he cried during their 4-1 win over Chelsea

Watford had plenty to be delighted about following their 4-1 dismantling of Chelsea on Monday night.

Matano not a worried man: Despite signing 16 players, fans still unhappy with team's show

The AFC Leopards coach has defended his squad ahead of continental fixtures.

It’s time to defend title: Jelimo and Ndiwa to fly police flag in trials

AK to pick squad at Lotto National Cross Country Championships on Saturday.

Football: Mully Family donates to FKF leagues

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Southern branch has received trophies ahead of the new season.

More Stories
Watford star Richarlison reveals why he cried during their 4-1 win over Chelsea

Watford had plenty to be delighted about following their 4-1 dismantling of Chelsea on Monday night.

Matano not a worried man: Despite signing 16 players, fans still unhappy with team's show

The AFC Leopards coach has defended his squad ahead of continental fixtures.

Football: Mully Family donates to FKF leagues

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Southern branch has received trophies ahead of the new season.

The first photo of Sh230million SportPesa mega jackpot winner REVEALED!

Here's the first photo of Sh230m SportPesa mega jackpot winner

The winner of Sh230million SportPesa mega jackpot identified

The winner of a life-changing Kshs 230,742,881 SportPesa mega jackpot, the biggest in the country's gambling history, ....

Man United stars involved in reciting poem to remember Munich air crash victims 60 years on

Manchester United stars have paid a heartfelt tribute to honor the 60th anniversary of the Munich Air Disaster

Former English premier league manager destined for Netherlands job

Ronald Koeman is set to be named as the new coach of the Netherlands after the Dutch football association (KNVB) called a news conference for Tuesday

Zlatan Ibrahimovic set to hit the big screen soon

Zlatan Ibrahimovic set to hit the big screen soon

Pique in trouble over offensive celebration against Espanyol

Gerard Pique’s goal celebration against Espanyol in their 1-1 draw at the weekend will be examined to see if he was provoking the fans.

Football: League ties head to Bomu Stadium

Mombasa's newly-constructed Bomu Stadium, a modern state-of-the art football pitch, is almost complete and ready to host women's Premier League matche

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • The first photo of Sh230million SportPesa mega jackpot winner REVEALED!

    Wed 07th Feb 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Bungoma stadium to be upgraded
    Kenya open golf receive more sponsorship
    Zilizala Viwajani: Ufadhili wa golf
    How to register and place a bet on Mbet