'Zlatan Ibrahimovic - The Movie' set to hit the big screen soon

By Brian Ukaya Tuesday, February 6th 2018 at 11:07
[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's legacy is about to grow with news that a movie about the Manchester United star's life story is under development.

The football icon himself is set to star in the movie which is in the making.

A leading Swedish film company has revealed that they are planning to shoot a movie based on the life of Manchester United star Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The budget of the film is estimated at 5 million euros.

The film which football fans all over the world are eagerly waiting for will tell the story of Ibrahimovic's childhood in a 'harsh, underprivileged suburb' of Sweden called Malmö with his immigrant parents from the Balka and the hardships they had to undergo.

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

The movie will also detail how Zlatan left Sweden and came to play for Ajax and Juventus, with Ibrahimovic himself co-producing the film.

ZLATAN IBRAHIMOVIC MANCHESTER UNITED MOVIE
Next Story
Tottenham star’s sex tape leaked
RELATED STORIES
Legend Kadenge visits Old Trafford
Mourinho reveals why he dropped Pogba for the Huddersfield match
Sanchez nets his first goal for Manchester United
LATEST STORIES
Former English premier league manager destined for Netherlands job

Ronald Koeman is set to be named as the new coach of the Netherlands after the Dutch football association (KNVB) called a news conference for Tuesday

10-man Chelsea crashed, thrashed in rare historic loss

Antonio Conte's future as Chelsea boss was cast into further doubt as his 10 men were thrashed 4-1 by Watford on Monday night

Zlatan Ibrahimovic set to hit the big screen soon

Zlatan Ibrahimovic set to hit the big screen soon

Tottenham star’s sex tape leaked

Tottenham star's sex tape has been leaked after he dived in their 2-2 draw against Liverpool.

32 Russians appeal Pyeongchang exclusion to CAS

Thirty-two Russian athletes appealed their Pyeongchang Olympics exclusion by the International Olympic Committee over a doping scandal.

Arsenal defender claims Arsene Wenger blocked move to Manchester United

Mathieu Debuchy says he was "angry" at Arsene Wenger after he was denied a move to Manchester United.

More Stories
Former English premier league manager destined for Netherlands job

Ronald Koeman is set to be named as the new coach of the Netherlands after the Dutch football association (KNVB) called a news conference for Tuesday

Zlatan Ibrahimovic set to hit the big screen soon

Zlatan Ibrahimovic set to hit the big screen soon

Pique in trouble over offensive celebration against Espanyol

Gerard Pique’s goal celebration against Espanyol in their 1-1 draw at the weekend will be examined to see if he was provoking the fans.

Football: League ties head to Bomu Stadium

Mombasa's newly-constructed Bomu Stadium, a modern state-of-the art football pitch, is almost complete and ready to host women's Premier League matche

Upsets mark first day of KPL: Tusker rejects shine as underdogs pull off surprises in the season opener

Bandari crush Sofapaka, new boys Wazito edge 2006 champions Sony while Gor Mahia and Uklinzi Stars stroll to victories.

Continental football: Kenya’s representatives start at preliminary level against unknown clubs

Leopards host Madagascan side while K’Ogalo welcome Equatorial Guinea opposition in continental duels.

Ex-Arsenal star Emmanuel Eboue has spoken AGAIN about his heartbreaking struggles

Ex-Arsenal defender Emmanuel Eboue has revealed that he is

Ways to increase your betting odds

This is the one way to increase your betting odds

Jose Mourinho fires strong warning to Pep Guardiola

Jose Mourinho fires strong warning to Pep Guardiola

FKF rubbish reports linking Stars head coach Paul Put with exit

Nick Mwendwa has given an assurance to Kenyans and soccer lovers that the body is committed to keeping Harambee Stars coach Paul Put.

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Football Predictions for Today

    Sat 03rd Feb 2018

  • Manchester City drop more Premier League points after a 1-1 draw at Burnley

    Sat 03rd Feb 2018

  • Sagna targets France return with underdogs Benevento

    Sat 03rd Feb 2018

  • Conte keen to see out Chelsea contract

    Sat 03rd Feb 2018

  • Gor Mahia clear Nakumatt shelves following their 4-0 win

    Sat 03rd Feb 2018

  • Sanchez nets his first goal for Manchester United

    Sat 03rd Feb 2018

  • View the Latest Premier League table 2017/2018 Season

    Sun 04th Feb 2018

  • Aubameyang bags debut goal, Ramsey treble as Arsenal crush Everton

    Sat 03rd Feb 2018

  • Klopp heaps praise on his three “world class” stars ahead of Tottenham clash

    Sun 04th Feb 2018

  • Legend Kadenge visits Old Trafford

    Sun 04th Feb 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Kericho based Zoo FC eye the KPL 2018 as they take on Ulinzi FC in opening match
    Klabu ya kandanda ya Kericho Zoo FC wajianda kuchuana na klabu bingwa Ulinzi: Zilizala Viwanjani
    6th Bhubesi Pride Rugby circuit kicks off in Mathare-Nairobi
    AFC Leopards football legend Joe Kadenge urges football fraternity to help former players