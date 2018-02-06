'Zlatan Ibrahimovic - The Movie' set to hit the big screen soon

207

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's legacy is about to grow with news that a movie about the Manchester United star's life story is under development.

The football icon himself is set to star in the movie which is in the making.

A leading Swedish film company has revealed that they are planning to shoot a movie based on the life of Manchester United star Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The budget of the film is estimated at 5 million euros.

The film which football fans all over the world are eagerly waiting for will tell the story of Ibrahimovic's childhood in a 'harsh, underprivileged suburb' of Sweden called Malmö with his immigrant parents from the Balka and the hardships they had to undergo. [PHOTO: COURTESY]

The movie will also detail how Zlatan left Sweden and came to play for Ajax and Juventus, with Ibrahimovic himself co-producing the film.

