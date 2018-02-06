'Zlatan Ibrahimovic - The Movie' set to hit the big screen soon

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's legacy is about to grow with news that a movie about the Manchester United star's life story is under development.
The football icon himself is set to star in the movie which is in the making.
A leading Swedish film company has revealed that they are planning to shoot a movie based on the life of Manchester United star Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
The budget of the film is estimated at 5 million euros.
The film which football fans all over the world are eagerly waiting for will tell the story of Ibrahimovic's childhood in a 'harsh, underprivileged suburb' of Sweden called Malmö with his immigrant parents from the Balka and the hardships they had to undergo.
The movie will also detail how Zlatan left Sweden and came to play for Ajax and Juventus, with Ibrahimovic himself co-producing the film.