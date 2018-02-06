Pique could face punishment for Espanyol celebration: Tebas

By Reuters Tuesday, February 6th 2018 at 08:59
Gerard Pique celebrating his goal against Espanyol with the teammates [Photo: Courtesy]

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique’s goal celebration against Espanyol in their 1-1 draw at the weekend will be examined to see if he was provoking the fans at the RCDE Stadium in Cornella, La Liga president Javier Tebas said on Monday.

If the Spanish football federation’s competition committee deems Pique’s actions punishable, the Spanish international could face a suspension of up to three games.

Pique put his finger to his lips to shush the crowd after heading home an 82nd minute equaliser against their local rivals, with home fans reacting furiously.

“The committee will rule if the gesture is punishable, but we will take it to them so they can make a decision,” Tebas told reporters. “The regulations mean that certain ways of celebrating goals can be considered provocation.”

Pique has a frayed relationship with Espanyol fans and has often riled them with provocative comments, recently mocking the club for being based in Cornella, a town 10 km south-west of Barcelona.

Following the game, Pique said his celebration was the least he could do after some of the insults Espanyol fans have aimed at his family, although Tebas disagreed.

”We have to highlight the fact Espanyol worked well and until that moment, Pique’s goal, there was not a single insult aimed at Pique’s family, which is something we were worried about at La Liga.

”His provocative gesture made the fans react and come out with insults, which are intolerable.

“(The shushing celebration) has been done before but on few occasions has it generated widespread irritation. We should avoid celebrations that irritate people.”

GERARD PIQUE GOAL CELEBRATION ESPANYOL
Next Story
Conte says he does not fear getting sacked after Chelsea humiliation
RELATED STORIES
Espanyol ends Barcelona's unbeaten run
LATEST STORIES
Borussia boss attacks Aubameyang for sabotage, warns remaining players

Borussia Dortmund has harshly criticized new Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for playing ‘dirty antics’ on them to force a move to Arsenal.

Cahill says players must be responsible for Chelsea defeats as Courtois assures Conte support

Chelsea have endured a turbulent period on the pitch, losing 4-1 at Watford on Monday, five days after a 3-0 home defeat by Bournemouth.

Watford star Richarlison reveals why he cried during their 4-1 win over Chelsea

Watford had plenty to be delighted about following their 4-1 dismantling of Chelsea on Monday night.

Matano not a worried man: Despite signing 16 players, fans still unhappy with team's show

The AFC Leopards coach has defended his squad ahead of continental fixtures.

It’s time to defend title: Jelimo and Ndiwa to fly police flag in trials

AK to pick squad at Lotto National Cross Country Championships on Saturday.

Football: Mully Family donates to FKF leagues

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Southern branch has received trophies ahead of the new season.

More Stories
Watford star Richarlison reveals why he cried during their 4-1 win over Chelsea

Watford had plenty to be delighted about following their 4-1 dismantling of Chelsea on Monday night.

Matano not a worried man: Despite signing 16 players, fans still unhappy with team's show

The AFC Leopards coach has defended his squad ahead of continental fixtures.

Football: Mully Family donates to FKF leagues

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Southern branch has received trophies ahead of the new season.

The first photo of Sh230million SportPesa mega jackpot winner REVEALED!

Here's the first photo of Sh230m SportPesa mega jackpot winner

The winner of Sh230million SportPesa mega jackpot identified

The winner of a life-changing Kshs 230,742,881 SportPesa mega jackpot, the biggest in the country's gambling history, ....

Man United stars involved in reciting poem to remember Munich air crash victims 60 years on

Manchester United stars have paid a heartfelt tribute to honor the 60th anniversary of the Munich Air Disaster

Former English premier league manager destined for Netherlands job

Ronald Koeman is set to be named as the new coach of the Netherlands after the Dutch football association (KNVB) called a news conference for Tuesday

Zlatan Ibrahimovic set to hit the big screen soon

Zlatan Ibrahimovic set to hit the big screen soon

Pique in trouble over offensive celebration against Espanyol

Gerard Pique’s goal celebration against Espanyol in their 1-1 draw at the weekend will be examined to see if he was provoking the fans.

Football: League ties head to Bomu Stadium

Mombasa's newly-constructed Bomu Stadium, a modern state-of-the art football pitch, is almost complete and ready to host women's Premier League matche

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • The first photo of Sh230million SportPesa mega jackpot winner REVEALED!

    Wed 07th Feb 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Bungoma stadium to be upgraded
    Kenya open golf receive more sponsorship
    Zilizala Viwajani: Ufadhili wa golf
    How to register and place a bet on Mbet