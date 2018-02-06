Bookies suspend betting on Chelsea boss getting the boot after the press conference

By Mirror/GameYetu Tuesday, February 6th 2018 at 08:23
Chelsea coach Antonio Conte at a touchline during Chelsea defeat to Watford [Photo: Reuters]

Antonio Conte took a giant step towards the axe as Chelsea slumped to a shambolic defeat to Watford at Vicarage Road.

Manager Conte had demanded public backing from the power-brokers at Stamford Bridge – but all he got was a slapdash, half-hearted display against a struggling team who had taken only 12 points from a possible 48.

Misfiring midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko was sent off after half an hour for two bookable offences and things went from bad to worse as the Hornets scored three late goals to seal a 4-1 win.

The heavy defeat saw bookies Paddy Power suspend betting on Conte getting the boot.

Here's what the Italian had to say after a dismal evening.

What do you think about the performance?

I have a great disappointment, our performance was very bad. We started poorly without personality, with the fear. We are not used to playing this way. We can lose but we always try to play football and be positive. The double yellow card did not change it but the situation became serious. Then there was the penalty and when you go 1-0 down it is difficult to come back with ten men.

In the second half we showed good determination but confusion. You have to manage the situation, to understand it. But in ten minutes we conceded three goals. In this case it is right everyone to take the responsibility. Me the players and it was normal this.

On the red card

I don’t know. But to play with 60 minutes, it wasn’t easy.

Why the poor start?

We played without personality, from the start I didn’t see confidence to play football. Usually we train and play with confidence and take the risk, but today we started very poor and with fear and this is the worst situation for a coach. During the training we tried to play one type of football.

How do you stop the rot?

To play football in a great club it means you must have a personality, because it is simple to play when there is the confidence. Especially in this type of moment it is simple to see who. In this moment you have to show and have personality

For sure I have to take the responsibility as maybe I made the wrong decision with the starting XI.

On his future

It is very difficult for me to transfer my thoughts. I hope tonight you understand me, I am not worried about my job. I work every day and give 100%. I am not worried. Every day and every press conference I am asked, but no. Tomorrow is another day. My soul is clear and I go to sleep without the problem that maybe I could do this. I try to do everything. If this problem becomes of the club it is okay. Life goes on.

Do the players back you?

Do you think a club can sack a coach is there is not the backing of the players? You think the players have this power? This is wrong. When I was a player, never never I spoke about a coach with my club. If a club tried to ask me it is not my problem.

My task is to work with these players and to have honest players and they work with commitment. The problem is you try to create the problem. I do my job and I have zero issue to sleep.

Is tiredness a factor?

For sure this is a difficult moment, if there is an alibi then we can look at everything, but this is not my way. The problem is to solve, to work and the winner finds a solution, the loser finds excuses. I am a winner, I like to be a winner.

Can you turn it around?

I can’t predict the future, especially after two poor performances like this. Now it is very difficult to predict to turn it positive. I can promise to work to try to change the situation.

PADDY POWER SACK ANTONIO CONTE DEFEAT 4-1
Next Story
Kenyans eye Dubai, South Africa trophies: 50 qualify for international meets
RELATED STORIES
Cahill says players must be responsible for Chelsea defeats as Courtois assures Conte support
10-man Chelsea crashed, thrashed in rare historic loss
Cahill says team backs Conte, but concedes his future uncertain
LATEST STORIES
Borussia boss attacks Aubameyang for sabotage, warns remaining players

Borussia Dortmund has harshly criticized new Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for playing ‘dirty antics’ on them to force a move to Arsenal.

Cahill says players must be responsible for Chelsea defeats as Courtois assures Conte support

Chelsea have endured a turbulent period on the pitch, losing 4-1 at Watford on Monday, five days after a 3-0 home defeat by Bournemouth.

Watford star Richarlison reveals why he cried during their 4-1 win over Chelsea

Watford had plenty to be delighted about following their 4-1 dismantling of Chelsea on Monday night.

Matano not a worried man: Despite signing 16 players, fans still unhappy with team's show

The AFC Leopards coach has defended his squad ahead of continental fixtures.

It’s time to defend title: Jelimo and Ndiwa to fly police flag in trials

AK to pick squad at Lotto National Cross Country Championships on Saturday.

Football: Mully Family donates to FKF leagues

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Southern branch has received trophies ahead of the new season.

More Stories
Borussia boss attacks Aubameyang for sabotage, warns remaining players

Borussia Dortmund has harshly criticized new Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for playing ‘dirty antics’ on them to force a move to Arsenal.

Cahill says players must be responsible for Chelsea defeats as Courtois assures Conte support

Chelsea have endured a turbulent period on the pitch, losing 4-1 at Watford on Monday, five days after a 3-0 home defeat by Bournemouth.

10-man Chelsea crashed, thrashed in rare historic loss

Antonio Conte's future as Chelsea boss was cast into further doubt as his 10 men were thrashed 4-1 by Watford on Monday night

Arsenal defender claims Arsene Wenger blocked move to Manchester United

Mathieu Debuchy says he was "angry" at Arsene Wenger after he was denied a move to Manchester United.

Conte says he does not fear getting sacked after Chelsea humiliation

The heavy defeat saw bookies Paddy Power suspend betting on Conte getting the boot.

Fans unhappy with what Pogba did during minute’s silence

Paul Pogba accused of lacking respect during minute’s silence

Mourinho rules out signing a striker but targets ‘new Hazard’ from Borussia Dortmund

Man United will look to beat Liverpool to sign Borussia Dortmund starlet Christian Pulisic

Mesut Ozil poses with lucky charm Rihanna after she watched Arsenal destroy Everton

Arsenal star Mesut Ozil poses with lucky charm after their 5-1 win over Everton on Saturday evening

Madrid troubles mount as star plans to quit, Ronaldo fumes at substitution

Cristiano Ronaldo was withdrawn for the first time in over seven months after staging a disappointing performance, after which Marcos Asensio came in

Martial’s valentine’s gift arrives early as girlfriend confirms she is pregnant

Antony Martial could be one of the happiest men in the Red Devils squad, if the announcement by her girlfriend Melanie Da Cruz on her Instagram page.

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • The first photo of Sh230million SportPesa mega jackpot winner REVEALED!

    Wed 07th Feb 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Bungoma stadium to be upgraded
    Kenya open golf receive more sponsorship
    Zilizala Viwajani: Ufadhili wa golf
    How to register and place a bet on Mbet