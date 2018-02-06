Bookies suspend betting on Chelsea boss getting the boot after the press conference

345

Chelsea coach Antonio Conte at a touchline during Chelsea defeat to Watford [Photo: Reuters]

Antonio Conte took a giant step towards the axe as Chelsea slumped to a shambolic defeat to Watford at Vicarage Road.

Manager Conte had demanded public backing from the power-brokers at Stamford Bridge – but all he got was a slapdash, half-hearted display against a struggling team who had taken only 12 points from a possible 48.

Misfiring midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko was sent off after half an hour for two bookable offences and things went from bad to worse as the Hornets scored three late goals to seal a 4-1 win.

The heavy defeat saw bookies Paddy Power suspend betting on Conte getting the boot.

Here's what the Italian had to say after a dismal evening.

What do you think about the performance?

I have a great disappointment, our performance was very bad. We started poorly without personality, with the fear. We are not used to playing this way. We can lose but we always try to play football and be positive. The double yellow card did not change it but the situation became serious. Then there was the penalty and when you go 1-0 down it is difficult to come back with ten men.

In the second half we showed good determination but confusion. You have to manage the situation, to understand it. But in ten minutes we conceded three goals. In this case it is right everyone to take the responsibility. Me the players and it was normal this.

On the red card

I don’t know. But to play with 60 minutes, it wasn’t easy.

Why the poor start?

We played without personality, from the start I didn’t see confidence to play football. Usually we train and play with confidence and take the risk, but today we started very poor and with fear and this is the worst situation for a coach. During the training we tried to play one type of football.

How do you stop the rot?

To play football in a great club it means you must have a personality, because it is simple to play when there is the confidence. Especially in this type of moment it is simple to see who. In this moment you have to show and have personality

For sure I have to take the responsibility as maybe I made the wrong decision with the starting XI.

On his future

It is very difficult for me to transfer my thoughts. I hope tonight you understand me, I am not worried about my job. I work every day and give 100%. I am not worried. Every day and every press conference I am asked, but no. Tomorrow is another day. My soul is clear and I go to sleep without the problem that maybe I could do this. I try to do everything. If this problem becomes of the club it is okay. Life goes on.

Do the players back you?

Do you think a club can sack a coach is there is not the backing of the players? You think the players have this power? This is wrong. When I was a player, never never I spoke about a coach with my club. If a club tried to ask me it is not my problem.

My task is to work with these players and to have honest players and they work with commitment. The problem is you try to create the problem. I do my job and I have zero issue to sleep.

Is tiredness a factor?

For sure this is a difficult moment, if there is an alibi then we can look at everything, but this is not my way. The problem is to solve, to work and the winner finds a solution, the loser finds excuses. I am a winner, I like to be a winner.

Can you turn it around?

I can’t predict the future, especially after two poor performances like this. Now it is very difficult to predict to turn it positive. I can promise to work to try to change the situation.