Football: League ties head to Bomu Stadium

By Ernest Ndunda Tuesday, February 6th 2018 at 00:21

Mombasa's newly-constructed Bomu Stadium, a modern state-of-the art football pitch, is almost complete and ready to host women's Premier League matches.

The county government project is set for completion in three weeks at a cost of over Sh86 million.

Youth and Sports Department Officer in Charge Rajab Babu said the laying of astro-turf at the stadium located in Changamwe sub-county was going on in readiness to host league matches.

Once completed, the stadium will have a capacity for 3,000, changing rooms, flood lights and a restaurant. [Ernest Ndunda]

BOMU STADIUM MOMBASA
