Upsets mark first day of KPL: Tusker rejects shine as underdogs pull off surprises in the season opener

77

Thika United v Kakamega Homeboyz Kassim Mwinyi (L) of Thika United FC contest for aerial ball with Allan Wanga of Kakamega Homeboyz FC during their Kenyan Premier League (KPL) match at Thika Municipal stadium on February 04, 2018. Kakamega Homeboyz FC won 1-0. Photo/Stafford Ondego

Bandari crush Sofapaka, new boys Wazito edge 2006 champions Sony while Gor Mahia and Uklinzi Stars stroll to victories.

Just like the previous Kenyan Premier League season, the 2018 campaign got off to a surprising start with most underdogs emerging victorious in their opening matches at the weekend.

Wazito made a dream start to their life in the topflight football with a 1-0 against Sony Sugar, courtesy of Kevin Omondi’s own goal as their fellow debutantes Vihiga United threw away a first half lead to lose 2-1 to Mathare United in Kakamega.

Fancied Sofapaka were given rude awakening with Anthony Wambani’s brace powering Bandari to a resounding 3-0 win over Batoto Ba Mungu in Narok.

Meddie Kagere became the first player to score a hat trick this season as champions Gor Mahia demolished Nakumatt 4-0 at Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos, while Ulinzi Stars strolled to an emphatic 4-2 win over Zoo Kericho.

However, the main talking point from opening round of the season was Tusker’s 2-0 defeat to their hosts Chemelil Sugar on Saturday.

Positive start

Just like Sofapaka, many expected the brewers to make a positive start to the campaign after heavily revamping their squad in the off-season.

Tusker roped in a raft of players after they offloaded 14 players following a disappointing 2017 season. The former champions finished trophy-less, a distant sixth tied on points (50) with fifth-placed Kakamega Homeboyz.

Interestingly, it is the same squad that had won a double (KPL and GOtv Shield) a season before.

Those released by the brewers included captain James Situma, Cersidy Lumumba, Allan Wanga, Stephen Owusu, Humphrey Mieno, Anthony Ndolo, George Mandela and Moses Ndawula.

Others were Victor Ndinya, Luis Misiko, Danson Kago, Noah Wafula, Martin Kizza and Clifford Alwanga.

But while a number of Tusker rejects shone for their respective clubs at the weekend, the 11 time champions went flat in Chemelil. The likes of Clifford Alwanga, Allan Wanga and Danson Kago scored on their league debut for their respective new clubs.

Two headers from two set pieces scored by Clifford Omondi and Philip Muchuma exposed the 11-time champions’ defensive frailties.

Alwanga grabbed a brace as Mathare United rallied from behind to edge out newcomers Vihiga United 2-1 at Bukhungu Stadium on Sunday while Wanga opened his Kakamega Homeboyz goal account in their hard-fought 1-0 win over hosts Thika United. Experienced Situma and industrious Noah Wafula are the other Tusker outcasts who featured for Mike Mururi’s Kakamega Homeboyz.

Kago was on target cancelling out Brian Marita’s early goal to secure a point for Posta Rangers in their 1-1 draw with AFC Leopards on Saturday.

His former Tusker teammates Humphrey Mieno and second half substitute Cercidy Okeyo were impressive on their Gor Mahia league debut.