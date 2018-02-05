Conte’s future uncertain and may be decided after Watford game

345

Chelsea coach Antonio Conte [Photo: Courtesy]

Chelsea strolled to win the premier league crown last season with splendid performances characterized by one of the longest winning streaks in the English league-13.

The former striker Diego Costa led the line, Hazard shone as he is expected, Pedro stepped up in various occasions and Willian put on impressive show mostly from the bench. It is a season that defined French midfielder Ngolo Kante as one of the best midfield ‘destroyers’ in Europe. David Luiz sparkled in the central defense at the back three summarizing how Antonio Conte was such a genius in that campaign.

However, the Blues have become a shadow of who they used to be in that campaign in 2017-2018. The London side have won only 15 games of their 25 fixtures. Five of those games have been lost.

A depiction of a horrible season may have kicked in on their first game when they hosted Burnley and lost 3-2 at Stamford Bridge. Such a result is rare for the champions especially on a first season game. Nonetheless, a 2-1 loss to Crystal Palace started sending warning but Conte would refute any possibility of having a repeat of 2016-2017 ‘Mourinho season’, when Chelsea fell just after lifting the premier trophy.

After having fallen by 18 points behind runaway league leaders Manchester City, Chelsea have bid any attempt to retain their trophy goodbye. Conte has been quoted on various occasions talking about their chances of clinching a Uefa champions league slot being under threat. As a result, the Italian believes that they have to fight lest that chance slips through their fingers.

Blues were outplayed, humiliated and exposed with a 3-0 drubbing by Bournemouth in their past fixture. The Stamford Bridge defeat may have played a key role by aggravating the tribulations of former Juventus coach.

It is not the first time that the Chelsea side fell spectacularly. Roma hit them 3-0 away in Rome, a match that may have put a nail on the sorry fate of Brazilian defender David Luiz who is rotting on the bench as of now.

The game against Watford is crucial for Chelsea and it may be the defining moment for under fire Antonio Conte. The Italian has been under scrutiny especially after forcing out Spanish striker Diego Costa out of the club.

Offloading Costa may have hit Chelsea being that the Brazilian forward averages more than 10 points a season for the club.

‘Governor’ as he was nicknamed by Blues fans led his current club Atletico Madrid to league glory once before doing the same at Chelsea twice.

Another blunder that may lead to Conte’s sacking could his persistent preference to 3-5-2 tactical format that has proven quite ineffective. The Italian won the league with 3-4-3 system and has fell after changing to the other.

Reports are already emerging linking Chelsea to new names in the world of football to take over from him. The Italian Football Association has been linked with a move to take back Conte as the head coach for the national side the Azzuri.

At Stamford Bridge, the former Juventus star has rubbed the Chelsea board and owner Roman Abramovich the wrong with his frequent criticism of transfer policy.

Former Barcelona coach Luis Enriques, former Chelsea coach Carlo Ancelotti and many other names have been linked with Chelsea.

As it stands now, the survival of the Italian may be fully hinged on tonight’s performance at Vacarage Road.