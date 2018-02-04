Goalkeeper publishes graphic photo of his injury caused by opponent

By Odero Charles Sunday, February 4th 2018 at 20:58
Dan Lincoln took to Twitter show off these gruesome back stud marks

Bognor Regis Goalkeeper Dan Lincoln was rushed to hospital after he tried to prevent a winning goal from an opponent during their 2-0 home defeat by Truro City in the Vanarama National League in United Kingdom.

The match was suspended for more than 30 minutes as club medics attended to Lincoln's nasty injury with horrific stud marks down his back.

stud marks on pitch

Hours later, Lincoln shared an image of his stud marks, captioning;

‘’just being released from Hospital now. Feeling a little worse for wear, but thankfully no serious or long lasting damage. Just a few fresh battle wounds... Nothing like a bit of protection from the officials.. #sarcasm #uptherocks

He then posted another update on his Twitter, saying that he will be back for Saturday's game;

“It’s gunna be a tough old week recovering to get back in Yellow for Saturday, but I’m always up for a challenge!! I’d like to thank everyone involved in looking after me and attending to me ON and OFF the pitch. Was a real touch of class to see Jack Pearce at the Hospital for me,” he wrote.

All the best in his recovery.

GOALKEEPER DAN LINCOLN BOGNOR REGIS
