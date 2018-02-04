Patience pays off as Kenyan football legend Kadenge visits Old Trafford

77

Kadenge at Old Trafford.

Joe Kadenge’s long-held dream to watch Manchester United live become a reality after he witnessed Manchester United’s two win against Huddersfied on Saturday.

The Kenyan football legend, who has been ailing for the past one year and is still on treatment was pictured outside Old Trafford stadium dressed in heavy green coat with his frail appearance.

However, there were concerns that his health could be affected by the long flight and cold weather in England, but Felix Orwa, one of the founders of Black Arrow Company, who organized the trip, insisted they did all they could to ensure a smooth stay for Kadenge in England. President Uhuru Kenyatta accompanied by Mike Mbuvi (centre) Nairobi Senator listen to former Kenya International player Joe Kadenge when he visited the ailing Legend at his house in Mariakani Gardens Estate in Nairobi on Sunday, Jan 8, 2017. [PHOTO: JONAH ONYANGO/STANDARD]

“We have made all arrangements to ensure he is comfortable all the way to England. We have people taking care of him as he goes and even when he arrives,” he said.

Orwa said they gave Kadenge the opportunity to travel as he has supported Manchester United for more than 50 years.

“He became a fan as a show of support for the lives lost in the 1958 Munich air disaster, an incident that shaped United into the team we know today,” he said.

He said the trip is also an appreciation of Kadenge’s contribution to football in Kenya.

United’s victory over Huddersfied was part of the 60th anniversary celebrations of the Munich air disaster. The club organised a number of tributes as they looked to remember the eight Busby Babes who lost their life in the tragedy

Manchester United players Geoff Bent, Roger Byrne, Eddie Coleman, Mark Jones, David Pegg, Tommy Taylor, Liam Whelan and Duncan Edwards were the eight stars who died as a result of the disaster.

Nine players including Sir Bobby Charlton and Harry Gregg - who were at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon - and manager Busby survived.