Patience pays off as Kenyan football legend Kadenge visits Old Trafford

By Odero Charles Sunday, February 4th 2018 at 17:01
Kadenge at Old Trafford.

Joe Kadenge’s long-held dream to watch Manchester United live become a reality after he witnessed Manchester United’s two win against Huddersfied on Saturday.

The Kenyan football legend, who has been ailing for the past one year and is still on treatment was pictured outside Old Trafford stadium dressed in heavy green coat with his frail appearance.

However, there were concerns that his health could be affected by the long flight and cold weather in England, but Felix Orwa, one of the founders of Black Arrow Company, who organized the trip, insisted they did all they could to ensure a smooth stay for Kadenge in England.

President Uhuru Kenyatta accompanied by Mike Mbuvi (centre) Nairobi Senator listen to former Kenya International player Joe Kadenge when he visited the ailing Legend at his house in Mariakani Gardens Estate in Nairobi on Sunday, Jan 8, 2017. [PHOTO: JONAH ONYANGO/STANDARD]

“We have made all arrangements to ensure he is comfortable all the way to England. We have people taking care of him as he goes and even when he arrives,” he said.

Orwa said they gave Kadenge the opportunity to travel as he has supported Manchester United for more than 50 years.

“He became a fan as a show of support for the lives lost in the 1958 Munich air disaster, an incident that shaped United into the team we know today,” he said.

He said the trip is also an appreciation of Kadenge’s contribution to football in Kenya. 

United’s victory over Huddersfied was part of the 60th anniversary celebrations of the Munich air disaster.

The club organised a number of tributes as they looked to remember the eight Busby Babes who lost their life in the tragedy

Manchester United players Geoff Bent, Roger Byrne, Eddie Coleman, Mark Jones, David Pegg, Tommy Taylor, Liam Whelan and Duncan Edwards were the eight stars who died as a result of the disaster.

Nine players including Sir Bobby Charlton and Harry Gregg - who were at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon - and manager Busby survived.  

MANCHESTER UNITED JOE KADENGE PRESIDENT UHURU KENYATTA
Next Story
Klopp heaps praise on his three “world class” stars ahead of Tottenham clash
RELATED STORIES
Mourinho reveals why he dropped Pogba for the Huddersfield match
Sanchez nets his first goal for Manchester United
Forget Mourinho's mind games, Guardiola warns City
LATEST STORIES
Morocco crush 10 man Nigeria 4-0 to win CHAN

Ayoub el Kaabi scored his ninth goal of the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) as Morocco became the first hosts to triumph by thrashing 10-man

Kenya climb up IRB table: Shujaa move a place higher on World Series ranking after round four

National rugby Sevens team posts best performance this season by amassing 12 points in New Zealand.

Football: Kisumu All Stars crush opponents

National Super League side Kisumu All Stars thrashed Okore Ogonda FC and Kisumu City in two friendlies at Moi Stadium Kisumu.

Kenyan Premier League: Bandari shock Sofapaka as Vihiga lose to Mathare

Sofapaka were given a rude start to the Kenyan Premier League after suffering a 3-0 defeat to Bandari in Mombasa.

Wanyama, Kane rescues Spurs in Liverpool thriller

Spurs finally found equaliser in the 80th minute when Victor Wanyama's thunderbolt left Loris Karius with no chance

Olivier Giroud reveals who told him to quit Arsenal

Olivier Giroud revealed on Sunday his move from Arsenal to Chelsea was

More Stories
Morocco crush 10 man Nigeria 4-0 to win CHAN

Ayoub el Kaabi scored his ninth goal of the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) as Morocco became the first hosts to triumph by thrashing 10-man

Football: Kisumu All Stars crush opponents

National Super League side Kisumu All Stars thrashed Okore Ogonda FC and Kisumu City in two friendlies at Moi Stadium Kisumu.

Kenyan Premier League: Bandari shock Sofapaka as Vihiga lose to Mathare

Sofapaka were given a rude start to the Kenyan Premier League after suffering a 3-0 defeat to Bandari in Mombasa.

Wanyama, Kane rescues Spurs in Liverpool thriller

Spurs finally found equaliser in the 80th minute when Victor Wanyama's thunderbolt left Loris Karius with no chance

Olivier Giroud reveals who told him to quit Arsenal

Olivier Giroud revealed on Sunday his move from Arsenal to Chelsea was

Goalkeeper publishes graphic photo of his injury

after trying to prevent the winning goal, the opponent

Legend Kadenge visits Old Trafford

there were concerns that his health could be affected by

Klopp heaps praise on his three “world class” stars ahead of Tottenham clash

Jurgen Klopp has singled out Roberto Firmino for praise from his front three.

Aubameyang sends warning to Premier League rivals after scoring in debut

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has fired a warning to their Premier League rivals saying he has much more to offer after scoring on his debut in the 5-1.

Mourinho reveals why he dropped Pogba for the Huddersfield match

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho offered only the briefest explanation as to why he dropped the club's record signing Paul Pogba for Saturday's

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Wenger to take late call on Aubameyang for Everton clash

    Fri 02nd Feb 2018

  • Nassar sentencing hearing halted as father lunges at disgraced doctor

    Fri 02nd Feb 2018

  • Mourinho hopes Bailly, Ibrahimovic can return for Champions League

    Fri 02nd Feb 2018

  • Tusker bags young talent with two names

    Sat 03rd Feb 2018

  • Forget Mourinho's mind games, Guardiola warns City

    Sat 03rd Feb 2018

  • Mohammed, Ramadhan join Coast Stima

    Sat 03rd Feb 2018

  • New boys: Wazito and Vihiga set for tough KPL debut

    Sat 03rd Feb 2018

  • Gor still team to beat as new season starts: League preview Waruru expected to carry Sofapaka to KPL glory

    Sat 03rd Feb 2018

  • Gor host Nakumatt as league kicks off: Teams chase K’Ogalo’s crown in what is expected to be tough season

    Sat 03rd Feb 2018

  • Football Predictions for Today

    Sat 03rd Feb 2018

    • Sport Videos
    Kericho based Zoo FC eye the KPL 2018 as they take on Ulinzi FC in opening match
    Klabu ya kandanda ya Kericho Zoo FC wajianda kuchuana na klabu bingwa Ulinzi: Zilizala Viwanjani
    6th Bhubesi Pride Rugby circuit kicks off in Mathare-Nairobi
    AFC Leopards football legend Joe Kadenge urges football fraternity to help former players