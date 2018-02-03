Kagere scores hat-trick as Gor Mahia clear Nakumatt shelves following their 4-0 win

77

Gor Mahia FC's Wesley Onguso (left) is challenged by Musa Kasumba of Nakumatt FC during KPL match at Kenyatta stadium in Machakos County on Feb 3, 2018. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

New boys Wazito off to winning start as Ulinzi Stars raid Zoo at Afraha.

Meddie Kagere scored a hat-trick as dominant Gor Mahia began the Kenyan Premier League title defence with a 4-0 humiliation of Nakumatt at Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos, on Saturday.

Newcomers Wazito also made a perfect start in the league after beating Sony Sugar 1-0 at Camp Toyoyo with Kevin Omondi scoring the only goal.

At Chemelil Complex, veteran Ugandan coach Sam Timbe started his reign at Tusker on a losing note after falling 2-0 to their hosts Chemelil Sugar.

Clifford Omondi and Philip Muchuma were on target for the sugar millers.

At Afraha Stadium, Masuta Masita scored his first goal for Ulinzi Stars as the Soldiers demolished Zoo Kericho 4-2 in a six-goal thriller.

In another match at Afraha, Posta Rangers and AFC Leopards drew 1-1.

In Machakos, reigning champions Gor Mahia were in a class of their own in the second half with the striking duo of Kevin Omondi and Kagere tearing the Shopper’s defence apart after a relatively frustrating and dull first half.

“We took our chances in the second half after missing over six clear cut opportunities in the first half. But I am generally happy with the final score.

“Those who didn’t play today (Saturday) will play against KCB today and Al Hilal on Tuesday. Gor Mahia's Meddie Kagere celebrate after scoring a goal against Nakumatt FC during KPL match at Kenyatta stadium in Machakos County on Feb 3, 2018. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

“It was important to start the season on a winning note and keep a clean sheet,” a jubilant Dylan Kerr told The Standard Sports.

Gor threatened first in the third minute but Kagere’s header from Francis Kahata’s delivery was easily gathered by Nakumatt goalkeeper Lucas Indeche before Noah Abich’s free kick on the opposite end went wide.

Kagere made amends in the 15th minute when he collected the ball on the edge of the box, shifted it onto his right foot, drove into space before unleashing a powerful low-shot to beat an advancing Indeche.

This was just after Kahata had spurned an easy scoring chance by shooting straight at his former Thika United teammate.

Samuel Onyango could have opened his Gor goal-account in the 23rd minute, but the former Ulinzi Stars striker failed to connect with Kagere’s cross from the left.

A few moments later, Nakumatt earned a free kick, but Job Omuse’s header from Abich’s delivery went wide before Musa Kasumba paved way for veteran midfielder Moses Odhiambo.

In the 33rd minute, the Shoppers back line made two fantastic saves in succession stopping Kahata and Kevin Omondi’s attempts as K’Ogalo intensified their search for a second goal.

Kahata then forced a fine save from Indeche, before the goalkeeper denied Kagere from a close range.