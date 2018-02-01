Mourinho: This is why we lost to Tottenham

207

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has accused his players of failing to follow instructions after Christian Eriksen scored just 11 seconds into Tottenham's 2-0 win at Wembley.

Mourinho was furious with his side's sloppy defending as they made a host of mistakes that allowed Eriksen to blast Tottenham ahead with a brilliant goal.

Phil Jones allowed Tottenham playmaker Harry Kane to win a header from the kick-off and, with the rest of the Manchester United defence caught flat-footed, Dele Alli pounced with a brilliant pass that Eriksen steered home from close-range. [PHOTO: COURTESY]

Adding insult to injury for Mourinho, Jones booted a Kieran Trippier cross into his own net midway through the first half to double Tottenham's lead.

Manchester United's first defeat in nine league games would have been even more painful had the Tottenham converted more of the numerous chances they had created.

