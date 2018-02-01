Arsenal star 'turned down offers from Barcelona, PSG and Man United' before agreeing new deal at Arsenal

By Mirror/GameYetu Thursday, February 1st 2018 at 10:08
Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil celebrates with teammates [Photo: Courtesy]

Mesut Ozil reportedly turned down offers from Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United before agreeing a new deal at Arsenal.

Ozil will earn £350,000-a-week after ending speculation over his future at the Emirates.

The German World Cup winner is approaching the end of his existing deal, which is due to expire at the end of the season.

He has frequently been linked with a move away from the Emirates Stadium but has agreed a three-and-a-half-year extension.

That news emerged following Arsenal's club-record signing of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund on transfer deadline day.

But Bild reports that Ozil rejected overtures from three of the world's biggest a club - and an offer from China - before agreeing to extend his stay in London.

The German signed for Arsenal from the La Liga champions Real Madrid making up a partnership with Alexis Sanchez who has gone to Manchester United. At some point Mesut Ozil had a doubtful future at Arsenal when he and the departed Chilean were tipped to be moving out of the Emirates.

However, with the World Cup just in horizon, the German may have shelved his ambitions and his willing to stay with Arsene Wenger.

MESUT OZIL MANCHESTER UNITED PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN BARCELONA OFFERS
Next Story
Giroud falls victim of negative and harsh fate in Chelsea defeat
RELATED STORIES
Arsenal star 'agrees new deal' after being impressed by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang capture
Inside Alexis Sanchez's new 5-bedroom Shs 200 million home complete with cinema room, bar and gym
Yeovil mocks Alexis Sanchez shortly after being awarded Man of the match in United win
LATEST STORIES
West Ham in racism storm involving transfer of African players

West Ham United's head of recruitment has been embroiled in a racism row after claims he said African players "cause mayhem".

Mesut Ozil turned down offers from European giants to pen new Arsenal deal

Mesut Ozil reportedly turned down offers from Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United before agreeing a new deal at Arsenal.

Giroud falls victim of negative and harsh fate in Chelsea defeat

In a span of 24 hours, Giroud was sitting at the stands in Stamford Bridge watching his new team taking on mid-table team Bournemouth.

Mourinho slams his flops as quick-fire Spurs rock United

Jose Mourinho accused his Manchester United stars of failing to follow instructions after Christian Eriksen scored just 11 seconds into Tottenham win.

Conte under pressure as Bournemouth shock Chelsea

Antonio Conte had no doubt the pressure on his position would intensify after his Chelsea side's stunning 3-0 defeat by Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge

Kenyans stage fair show in India

National light flyweight champion Shaffi Bakari stormed into the quarterfinals of the India Boxing Championship in New Delhi on Tuesday.

More Stories
West Ham in racism storm involving transfer of African players

West Ham United's head of recruitment has been embroiled in a racism row after claims he said African players "cause mayhem".

Mesut Ozil turned down offers from European giants to pen new Arsenal deal

Mesut Ozil reportedly turned down offers from Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United before agreeing a new deal at Arsenal.

Giroud falls victim of negative and harsh fate in Chelsea defeat

In a span of 24 hours, Giroud was sitting at the stands in Stamford Bridge watching his new team taking on mid-table team Bournemouth.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang undergoes Arsenal medical ahead of £60m move Emirates

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is undergoing a medical at Arsenal ahead of his £60m move to the Emirates.

Batshuayi set for move leaving Chelsea ‘strikerless’ ahead of Premier League clash

Chelsea may play without a recognized striker when they face Eddie Howe’s Bournemouth tonight should striker Michy Batshuayi get loan move to Germany

Arsenal star 'agrees new deal' after being impressed by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang capture

Mesut Ozil has reportedly agreed a new deal at Arsenal. The German playmaker is out of contract at the end of the season but talks have been ongoing.

What to know before the transfer window closes in midnight

This is just but a short transfer leeway that enables the clubs beef up their squads based on their performances in the domestic leagues and Europe.

Cahill says team backs Conte, but concedes his future uncertain

Gary Cahill has insisted that he and his fellow players have 'no idea' about Antonio Conte's future at the Premier League champions.

FIFA cautions members against bribery as 2026 World Cup vote looms

World’s soccer governing body FIFA has this time released an earlier warning to its members not to engage in bribery in the 2026 bidding process.

Chelsea’s latest decision could destroy Aubameyang-Arsenal move

Olivier Giroud has been left in limbo over his future - after Chelsea reportedly withdrew their offer to Arsenal which had already been accepted.

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Reports: Aubameyang close to Arsenal move

    Mon 29th Jan 2018

  • Ibrahimovic free to go if he wants, says Mourinho

    Mon 29th Jan 2018

  • Results are out! FA Cup fifth-round draw

    Mon 29th Jan 2018

  • Chelsea 'agree fee' for Giroud

    Tue 30th Jan 2018

  • Mourinho wants Fellaini to stay at Manchester United

    Tue 30th Jan 2018

  • Celtic to sign Chelsea midfielder Musonda

    Tue 30th Jan 2018

  • Batshuayi set for Dortmund loan switch

    Tue 30th Jan 2018

  • KPL: Bandari are confident of positive performance

    Tue 30th Jan 2018

  • KPL: ‘Slum Boys’ have been less than inspiring despite winning 2008 league title

    Tue 30th Jan 2018

  • Sturridge joins West Brom on loan

    Tue 30th Jan 2018

    • Sport Videos
    6th Bhubesi Pride Rugby circuit kicks off in Mathare-Nairobi
    AFC Leopards football legend Joe Kadenge urges football fraternity to help former players
    Makala ya sita ya raga ya Bhubesi yazinduliwa nchini kukuza talanta
    Kigogo wa zamani wa AFC Leopards Joe Kadenge awashawishi washika dau wa kandanda nchini