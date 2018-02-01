Arsenal star 'turned down offers from Barcelona, PSG and Man United' before agreeing new deal at Arsenal

345

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil celebrates with teammates [Photo: Courtesy]

Mesut Ozil reportedly turned down offers from Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United before agreeing a new deal at Arsenal.

Ozil will earn £350,000-a-week after ending speculation over his future at the Emirates.

The German World Cup winner is approaching the end of his existing deal, which is due to expire at the end of the season.

He has frequently been linked with a move away from the Emirates Stadium but has agreed a three-and-a-half-year extension.

That news emerged following Arsenal's club-record signing of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund on transfer deadline day.

But Bild reports that Ozil rejected overtures from three of the world's biggest a club - and an offer from China - before agreeing to extend his stay in London.

The German signed for Arsenal from the La Liga champions Real Madrid making up a partnership with Alexis Sanchez who has gone to Manchester United. At some point Mesut Ozil had a doubtful future at Arsenal when he and the departed Chilean were tipped to be moving out of the Emirates.

However, with the World Cup just in horizon, the German may have shelved his ambitions and his willing to stay with Arsene Wenger.