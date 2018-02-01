How Giroud made history no player would want to have after Chelsea defeat

By Game Yetu Thursday, February 1st 2018 at 09:25
Olivier Giroud 3-1 Arsenal loss loss to Swansea (L) and after signing for Chelsea (R) at Stamford Bridge in 3-0 Bournemouth loss [Photo: Courtesy]

Olivier Giroud completed his £18m surprise move from English Premier League side Arsenal across London to Chelsea just after playing for Arsene Wenger in Wales against Swansea.

The Frenchman moved straight to Stamford Bridge to have his medical switching camp to the London rivals hours later.

However, the former Montpelier man encountered a rare fate that one would say is least experienced by players in the game.

The striker came as a substitute when Arsenal lost 3-1 against Swansea in Wales, a match that looked to be heading in the direction of the Gunners. Raymond Clucus hit the brace for the Swans before Jordan Ayew wrapped up the win with a third finish.

In a span of 24 hours, Giroud was sitting at the stands in Stamford Bridge watching his new team taking on mid-table team Bournemouth.

Here, a rude shock would await him as he watched in disbelief in the cold hours of the night. Callum Wilson, Junior Stanislas grabbed the second half goals before former Chelsea defender Nathan Ake hit the volley burying any hopes of a come-back from the champions.

Players on the stands and on the bench watched in disbelief as their hopes to maintain the winning tempo fell apart.

The Frenchman would then fall a victim of weird fate- losing to terribly with two different teams with just a span of 24 hours. The match may have summarized a nightmare for a player.

Chelsea have their campaign to fight for a position in Europe under great threat. They are just two points above Tottenham Hotspurs- a team that has shown great form and performance by hitting two past second-placed Manchester United.

 

