PHOTOS: Olivier Giroud completes move from Arsenal to Chelsea

By Mirror Wednesday, January 31st 2018 at 21:17
[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Olivier Giroud has completed his transfer to Chelsea for £18million.

Giroud leaves Arsenal having played in their 3-1 defeat to Swansea on Tuesday night, coming off the bench in the latter stages of the game.

The French striker has now signed an 18-month contract at Stamford Bridge, where he will provide much-needed competition for the struggling Alvaro Morata.

Giroud has found it hard to win his place in the Arsenal starting XI this season, with manager Arsene Wenger preferring to start Alexandre Lacazette in his place.

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's arrival to the Emirates has forced the 31-year-old, who was keen to stay in London despite Borussia Dortmund links, out of the club.

For Chelsea, it is a positive end to their search for a new striker.

Their move for West Ham's Andy Carroll was scuppered through injury, while they also considered moves for Ashley Barnes, Peter Crouch and Edin Dzeko.

Upon signing, Giroud said: "Chelsea is one of the biggest teams in the Premier League. They have won maybe the most trophies in the last six or seven years. It’s a massive club and I am proud to sign for Chelsea, and I’m looking forward to playing."

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia added: "Olivier is a proven talent at the top level and we are very pleased to call him a Chelsea player.

"He has scored goals regularly throughout his career and is well accustomed to English football and the Premier League. We are sure he will be a fantastic signing."

Giroud was a surprise inclusion in Arsenal's squad for the game against Swansea given the transfer rumours.

He went over to the away end at the end to say what looked like a goodbye following the game.

In a glowing tribute following the game, Wenger said: “It’s a tribute to Olivier because he’s a guy who gave great service to the club, never let us down on the commitment front and saved us many times.

"I have absolutely no doubt, when I ask him if he is ready to commit and he says yes.

“I have no problem with that and put him on because it was needed. Unfortunately he couldn’t help us. It was a difficult situation for him but he always had his heart 100 per cent in the team and was committed.

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

“He’s an Arsenal man, after that he needs to play as well because he has not played many games in the Premier League since the start of the season. He’s a regular player in the French national team.

"He has a World Cup where France will go, places of course are difficult to get.”

