Manchester United star Zlatan Ibrahimovic set for LA Galaxy switch

Manchester United playmaker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is close in on a move to LA Galaxy, according to reports.

The former PSG star has not yet signed any deal but the LA Galaxy are keen on striking a deal with Manchester United for the striker.

The American club are said to be willing to sign Ibrahimovic, 36, with targeted allocation money, which would mean that the player does not need to take up a designated player spot.

It is also claimed the club could use sponsors to pay his wages.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been out of the pitch since December after picking up a knee injury against Burnley.

