Manchester United star Zlatan Ibrahimovic set for LA Galaxy switch

By Brian Ukaya Monday, January 29th 2018 at 12:59
[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Manchester United playmaker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is close in on a move to LA Galaxy, according to reports.

The former PSG star has not yet signed any deal but the LA Galaxy are keen on striking a deal with Manchester United for the striker.

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

The American club are said to be willing to sign Ibrahimovic, 36, with targeted allocation money, which would mean that the player does not need to take up a designated player spot.

It is also claimed the club could use sponsors to pay his wages.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been out of the pitch since December after picking up a knee injury against Burnley.

Results are out! FA Cup fifth-round draw

The draw for the FA Cup fifth round

Ibrahimovic free to go if he wants, says Mourinho

Manchester United will not stand in the way of Zlatan Ibrahimovic if he wants to leave the club, manager Jose Mourinho said on Monday

Reports: Aubameyang close to Arsenal move

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is closing on a switch from Borussia Dortmund to Arsenal as Arsene Wenger looks to boost his forward options, reports in Ger

Arsenal still want Jonny Evans - but will refuse to pay West Brom's £20million asking price for defender

Arsenal interested in Jonny Evans but do not want to pay the £20m asking price, especially as he can go for just £3m if they are relagated

Inside Alexis Sanchez's new 5-bedroom Shs 200 million home complete with cinema room, bar and gym

Sanchez moved to the Red Devils from Arsenal last week in a transfer that saw Henrikh Mkhitarayan head in the opposite direction.

Why Mourinho wants Sanchez's locker positioned next to Rashford's

Mourinho asked for Sanchez's locker to be placed between Rashford's and Lingard's so that the Manchester United youngsters can learn from him

