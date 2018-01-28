Cristiano Ronaldo linked with shock move to Chelsea

By Game Yetu Sunday, January 28th 2018 at 19:57
A shock swap deal involving Eden Hazard and Cristiano Ronaldo is on the cards
 

Chelsea eyeing Cristiano Ronaldo?

The Real Madrid superstar continues to be linked with a return to the Premier League - particularly to Man United.

But Alexis Sanchez’s arrival could see United shelve any plans to bring the Portuguese back.

And the Sun reports Chelsea could make a move - should Eden Hazard move to Real Madrid.

Real Madrid are reportedly ready to turn their attention towards Eden Hazard after being told by Paris Saint-Germain that it will be “impossible” to sign Neymar.

Ronaldo is also growing fed up at Real Madrid in Spain and Chelsea are said to be his choice.

