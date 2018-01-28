Key players to watch in Gor Mahia-AFC Leopards Mashemeji Derby

345

[Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Kenya’s Premier League champions Gor Mahia will be locking horns with their closest rivals and winners of Go TV Shield AFC Leopards in a matter of hours at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru.

Green Army have lost players in midfielder Kenneth Muguna and skipper Musa Mohammed in the transfer window, and they will be seeking to continue hunting for glory when the whistle is blown at the Super Cup tie.

Leopards on the other hand have sharpened their claws and they will be testing their sharpness just to extrapolate whether they can mount a formidable title challenge in the coming campaign.

However, the derby will be pegged on key men either side, who will have prospective abilities of influencing the outcome of the match.

Boniface Oluoch (Gor Mahia)

A big match requires bigger decision. This is why Boniface Oluoch is likely to be the man to be entrusted with the duty of manning in between the sticks as Gor takes on the Ingwe side.

Haron Shakava

There are flashes of just big things lined up for Shakava. Such would include the responsibility to be a leader and a performer for the defending champions. Shakava having been handed the armband as the skipper, will be expected to be in the pitch manning the defense and giving instructions to teammates.

Humphrey Mieno

Having departed from the Ingwe camp to K’Ogallo, Mieno will be out to outshine the Leopards midfield players just to show that he has great things in him. He will also be yearning to nail a first team slot in the Green Army team and that will warrant a stellar performance.

Meddie Kagere

Kagere is to AFC Leopards what Didier Drogba was against Arsenal when the Ivorian was playing for Chelsea. Tracking him becomes difficult due to his mastery of how he handles the defenders. He is a player to watch in this fixture.

Ephrem Guikan

This is a new signing from Ivory Coast and weighty load will be on his shoulders to convince the players that he is a performing attacker in this match. The Super Cup comes at a timely moment for him to gel with the others as well.

Gabriel Andika (AFC Leopards)

The former Western Stima man has found his form and consistency by proving that he can be trusted between the sticks. Andika will be a man to watch in this game.

Abdalla Salim

One of his best performances came in the GOTV Shield when he successfully opponents despite bragging of one of the best strikers in the league, in Masud Juma. Attention will be on him to show how he can handle the KÓgalo attack.

Collins "Gatuso” Okoth

Collins Okoth has a similar fate with Humphrey Mieno, and their hope for the game will be undoubtedly similar. The former Gor Mahia man will be aiming for nothing short of an upset against his former team. He will be out to show his prowess for the new club.

Whyvone Isuza

He is one of the most versatile players. He can create, can score and dismantle defences as well. Isuza’s battle with KÓgalo backline will be something worth paying attention to.

Erick Bekoe

Bekoe is a signing from Ghanaian outfit Asante Kotoko. Ingwe camp bestowed faith in his services to solve their striking woes. Just like Gor Mahia’s Ephrem Guikan, Bekoe will be eyeing a better debut match for his new employers.