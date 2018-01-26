Arsenal responsible for Sanchez's missed drug test, says Wenger

By Reuters Friday, January 26th 2018 at 19:03
Alexis Sánchez's missed drug test was Arsenal's fault
 

Manager Arsene Wenger said on Friday that Arsenal were responsible for striker Alexis Sanchez missing a drug test on the day he completed his move to Manchester United, and that the player’s absence had been down to special circumstances.

Sanchez, 29, was due to be tested at Arsenal’s training complex on Monday but had already travelled to Manchester to complete a swap deal that saw Armenia international Henrikh Mkhitaryan heading the other way.

“Honestly, on the administration side certainly it would still be our responsibility because, on the day, he had not moved, so maybe it will be down to us, to our responsibility,” Wenger told a news conference on Friday.

“I don’t know what happened but usually we try our best to get our players available and coordinate well.”

Wenger said the club had not yet been contacted by UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) or the English Football Association (FA), but that Arsenal had nothing to hide.

“I‘m quite relaxed because we have nothing to hide here. He has been tested so many times here, it is no worry he has any doping problem, just a bad day for him to be tested,” the Frenchman added.

“It’s a special event for him to miss a drugs test because he will certainly be somewhere else with his agent.”

Sanchez could make his Manchester United debut against fourth-tier Yeovil Town at Huish Park in the FA Cup fourth round on Friday.

ARSENE WENGER ALEXIS SANCHEZ
Next Story
Kenya Para-Volley to select players ahead of the 2019 world youth championships
RELATED STORIES
Aubameyang deal 'not close' but Wenger hints at signings
'We can see clearly now that Sanchez is gone'
Sanchez takes a tour to view plush £2million mansion in Greater Manchester
LATEST STORIES
Super Cup: AFC Leopards to honour tomorrow’s tie against Gor

AFC Leopards say they will honour tomorrow’s Super Cup match against arch-rivals Gor Mahia in Nakuru.

Argentina cage Kenya in Sydney: Amonde scores unconverted try in Shujaa's opener

Kenyans off to poor start in Australia as South Americans hold on for slender victory.

Who will be the next millionaire?

“After winning Ksh225m” here's where you stand in the 35 per cent tax on betting firms

Legends deserved more than trophies

Many thanks should go to retired athlete Paul Tergat for remembering boxing great Steve Muchoki and football legend Allan Thigo in the list of 2018 SO

K'Ogallo coach Dylan Kerr: Why does everyone hate Gor Mahia?

The year 2017 was a successful one for Gor Mahia on the pitch under the tutelage of English coach Dylan Kerr.

Drama as volleyball player is caught red-handed in bed sleeping with another woman

having sex with the volleyball player while

More Stories
Super Cup: AFC Leopards to honour tomorrow’s tie against Gor

AFC Leopards say they will honour tomorrow’s Super Cup match against arch-rivals Gor Mahia in Nakuru.

Who will be the next millionaire?

“After winning Ksh225m” here's where you stand in the 35 per cent tax on betting firms

Legends deserved more than trophies

Many thanks should go to retired athlete Paul Tergat for remembering boxing great Steve Muchoki and football legend Allan Thigo in the list of 2018 SO

K'Ogallo coach Dylan Kerr: Why does everyone hate Gor Mahia?

The year 2017 was a successful one for Gor Mahia on the pitch under the tutelage of English coach Dylan Kerr.

Aubameyang deal 'not close' but Wenger hints at signings

Wenger gives the latest update on Aubameyang deal

Arsenal responsible for Sanchez's missed drug test, says Wenger

Alexis Sánchez's missed drug test was Arsenal's fault

Little known Kenyan team that beat Barcelona and Athletico Madrid

Little known Kenyan team that beat Barcelona and Athletico Madrid

AFC rescind decision to pull out of KPL Super Cup

AFC rescind decision to pull out of KPL Super Cup

Manchester United set to sign Real Madrid midfielder

Manchester United set to sign Real Madrid midfielder

AFC Leopards pull out of KPL Super Cup

AFC Leopards pull out of KPL Super Cup

Find us on Social Media
    • Popular Sports News
  • Ingwe to play KCCA in a friendly match ahead of Mashemeji derby

    Wed 24th Jan 2018

  • Arsenal responsible for Sanchez's missed drug test, says Wenger

    Fri 26th Jan 2018

  • Aubameyang deal 'not close' but Wenger hints at signings

    Fri 26th Jan 2018

  • K'Ogallo coach Dylan Kerr: Why does everyone hate Gor Mahia?

    Sat 27th Jan 2018

  • Legends deserved more than trophies

    Sat 27th Jan 2018

  • Who will be the next millionaire?

    Sat 27th Jan 2018

  • Super Cup: AFC Leopards to honour tomorrow’s tie against Gor

    Sat 27th Jan 2018

  • Arsenal set to sign former Manchester United star

    Wed 24th Jan 2018

  • Suspended Michel Plattini turns to human rights court for appeal

    Thu 25th Jan 2018

  • Aubumeyang’s move to Arsenal takes unexpected turn

    Thu 25th Jan 2018

    • Sport Videos
    1,500M champion Asbel Kiprop eyes Nike X-Country championships in Eldoret
    Defending Kenya Cup Champs KCB host Harlequins in a Kenya Cup match
    Former NASA Youth leader Rashid Mohammed gets nominated to head ministry of sports
    Rashid Achesa Mohamed ateuliwa kama waziri mpya wa michezo na Rais Uhuru Kenyatta