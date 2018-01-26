Uhuru nominates Rashid Mohammed as the new Sports and Heritage Cabinet Secretary replacing Hassan Wario

By Game Yetu Friday, January 26th 2018 at 18:41
Mohamme nominated as the new Sports and Heritage Cabinet Secretary replacing Wario

President Uhuru Kenyatta has renamed the Sports ministry as sports and Heritage and proposed Rashid Achesa Mohammed as its new Cabinet Secretary.

The ministry hitherto known as Sports, Culture and the Arts was headed by Hassan Wario Arero who will be taking a new appointment as Kenya’s Ambassador to Austria.

The appointment comes as a reward to Rashid who was a long time ODM operative rising to the ranks of National Youth Leader of the party.

Dr Wario’s appointment as a diplomat takes him back to international assignments that he was used to before being picked for the cabinet five years ago.

He is also coming at a time when the government is collecting 35 per cent tax on all betting, monies that are earmarked for funding Sports, arts and Culture programme is the country.

Mr. Achesa will have to pick from where his predecessor left with Culture as well as Film policies awaiting Cabinet approval.

 

Nominated Cabinet Secretaries:

  • Margaret Kobia – Cabinet Secretary Youth and Public Service
  • John Munyes –Cabinet Secretary Petroleum and Mining
  • Eugene Wamalwa –Cabinet Secretary Devolution
  • Racheal Omamo – Cabinet Secretary Defense
  • Mwangi Kiunjuri – Cabinet Secretary Agriculture
  • Sicily Kariuki –Cabinet Secretary Health
  • Rashid Achesa – Cabinet Secretary Sports
  • Najib Balala – Cabinet Secretary Tourism
  • Amina Mohammed – Cabinet Secretary Education
  • Farida Karoney –Cabinet Secretary Lands
  • Ukur Yattani –Cabinet Secretary Labour
  • Peter Munya –Cabinet Secretary EAC
  • Monica Juma – Cabinet Secretary Foreign Affairs
  • Simon Chelgui – Cabinet Secretary Water
  • Keriako Tobiko –Cabinet Secretary Environment
  • Adan Mohammed – Cabinet Secretary Industrialization
  • James Macharia – Cabinet Secretary Transport
  • Joseph Mucheru – Cabinet Secretary ICT
  • Henry Rotich –Cabinet Secretary Treasury
  • Fred Matiangi – Cabinet Secretary Interior
  • Raphel Tuju –Cabinet Secretary (without portfolio)
PRESIDENT UHURU KENYATTA HASSAN WARIO. SPORTS AND HERITAGE
