Little known Kenyan team that beat Barcelona and Athletico Madrid

By Brian Ukaya Friday, January 26th 2018 at 15:59
[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Most aspiring young footballers in Africa always consider European football academies as a global conveyer belt to break into the lucrative world of professional football.

A football academy in Nairobi known as Acakoro Football Academy has shown its skills to the world by beating Barcelona and Athletico Madrid juniors thus showcasing Kenya as a heart for future talents.

The team competes in the Donauauen Cup every year.

The tournament is said to be one of the toughest junior championships in Europe.

It is in this tournament that Acakoro FC thrashed Barcelona FC and Athletico Madrid FC to win the cup both last year (2017) and the year before (2016).

Located in the outskirts of Nairobi, Korogocho Slums, Acakoro has one of the modest training grounds in Kenya. The academy draws their players from slum areas, many of whom come from families affected by HIV and those who live in poverty.

The academy was set up in 2013 as a Community Based Organization by an Australian Stefan Koeglberger along with a Kenyan partner.

