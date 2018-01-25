Aubameyang named in Borussia Dortmund squad despite closing in on £60m Arsenal move

By Mirror Thursday, January 25th 2018 at 19:56
[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will be named in Borussia Dortmund's squad for their clash with Freiburg.

The striker is wanted by Arsenal with the Gunners hoping to conclude a deal for the Gabon international.

Dortmund are holding out for £60million after rejecting an opening offer of £44m.

And the club's manager Peter Stoger confirmed he intends to include the striker in his plans.

He said: "He [Aubameyang] trained well this week and puts himself in the squad at the weekend if he continues like that."

Of course, if negotiations between the two clubs reach a positive conclusion, Aubameyang could instead be included in Arsenal's squad for their Premier League clash at Swansea on Tuesday.

Boss Arsene Wenger has earmarked the player as his preferred replacement for Alexis Sanchez who has joined Manchester United.

He wants to pair Aubameyang with former Dortmund teammate Henrikh Mkhitaryan who joined the Gunners as part of the Sanchez deal earlier this week.

