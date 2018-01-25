Jose Mourinho reveals decision on Cristiano Ronaldo’s move to Manchester United

207

[PHOTO: COURTESY]

Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked with a return to Manchester United with Real Madrid in the grip of a crisis, but Mourinho has said there was no way he would move for the 32-year-old superstar.

“I think with the moment Real Madrid is having now, I think I should be the last one to add some fuel to the fire,” said Mourinho.

“Madrid is on fire, the results are not good and it's a club where I worked three years, I care about the club, and I am the last one to add fire.

“So, to put some water on the fire, Cristiano is the kind of player every manager and club wants, but he is a player for Zidane and Real Madrid, that's my feeling.” [PHOTO: COURTESY]

Mourinho went on to say that he had admired Sanchez throughout the 29-year-old's career and was delighted to finally get the chance to work with the former Arsenal and Barcelona star.

Mkhitaryan went to Arsenal as part of the swap deal for Sanchez, with Mourinho claiming he had no regrets at letting the Armenian go after just 18 months at Manchester United.